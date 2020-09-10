Bronson Xerri will fight to have his four-year ban scrapped after his legal team confirmed on Wednesday their intentions to front the NRL’s anti-doping tribunal, reports The Sydney Morning Herald.

Considered one of the leagues brightest young stars, Xerri was recovering from shoulder surgery when he failed a drug test last November with the news announced earlier this year.

If the speedster can provide details about how the illegal substances ended up in his system, while also proving his intentions not to cheat, his four-year ban could either be scrapped or reduced.

Xerri made the decision to take the matter to the code’s anti-doping tribunal after being given a 24-hour extension to weigh up his future.

Xerri will move forward along with lawyer Ramy Qutami after Sport Integrity Australia announced last week the teenager’s B-sample had returned positive to multiple performance-enhancing drugs, including testosterone.

The youngster turns 20 on Thursday and missed the first two games of the season before the COVID-19 suspension.

He was shocked when he received the news of his failed test just days before the league’s restart in May.

The two last star players to receive four-year doping bans were Sandor Earl, who made a strong comeback with the Storm and former Knights halfback Jarrod Mullen.

The Sharks are still covering Xerri’s salary while he is currently stood down. Club officials have not heard much from the youngster who is preferring to deal with the controversy away from the spotlight.

The Sharks are hurting on-field missing arguably their best-attacking weapon, Xerri scored 13 tries in his rookie NRL season last year. The club is currently in eighth place and even with a loss to the Warriors on Sunday night, can still manage to hold on to a finals spot.

Cronulla is expected to be granted cap relief once Xerri’s matter is finalised.