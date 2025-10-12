The NRL saw a ton of coaches under pressure in 2025, with Des Hasler and Adam O'Brien both getting the sack from their respective clubs.

While there aren't expected to be any more coach sackings for the time being, Hull KR coach Willie Peters says a return to the NRL is “something I want to do,” but insists he won't be rushing the move.

Fresh off guiding Hull KR to an historic Super League treble and serving as Kevin Walters' assistant for the upcoming Ashes series, Peters remains under contract in the UK until 2028.

“I've got it in my goals to coach in the NRL, but one thing I've learnt is not to think too far ahead,” Peters told SEN Radio.

“I'm contracted to 2028, but it's something I want to do, when that is, I'm not sure.”

The 46-year-old, who played for South Sydney and St George Illawarra during his career, has transformed Hull KR's fortunes since taking charge in 2022, leading them to three straight finals appearances and this year's title.

Linked to several NRL vacancies this year, including the Newcastle Knights, Peters turned down interviews to stay focused on Hull KR's finals run.

With his growing reputation in England, many believe Peters will be high on NRL clubs' shortlists by 2026 if opportunities arise.