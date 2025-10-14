After Melbourne Storm enforcer Nelson Asofa-Solomona was released by his long-time club last week, speculation began to swirl as to where he'll land next.

While no NRL side has jumped out as a clear landing spot for the star prop, it seems another code could be one.

Now a free agent, Asofa-Solomona says he's keeping an open mind about his next move following his release from the NRL powerhouse.

The 29-year-old was granted an early exit from the final two years of his contract to “explore new opportunities”, sparking speculation about a potential code switch.

Asofa-Solomona has been linked to the rebel R360 rugby competition, while Japanese clubs have also reportedly expressed interest, according to Fox Sports.

Despite the talk, the towering Kiwi prop insists he's yet to make a decision.

“I'm pretty blessed to have some options,” Asofa-Solomona told Newstalk ZB.

“I could not tell you what I'm going to do.

"I need to sit down, write things out, and make a sound decision, but I'm not closing the door on league or rugby.”

A former Wellington College rugby star, Asofa-Solomona's size and skillset make him a natural fit for the 15-man game, though he admits his heart remains tied to league's physical edge.

Having debuted for the Kiwis in 2017, the towering 130kg forward has played 15 Tests and remains one of the most intimidating presences in the sport.

However, injuries and judiciary suspensions limited him to minimal games in 2025, contributing to a “bittersweet” departure from the Storm after more than a decade at the club.

“It's been a long journey with the Storm since 2011,” he said.

“But it's time for something fresh, the next chapter.”

Asofa-Solomona has previously fielded strong interest from New Zealand Rugby and Rugby Australia, nearly walking away from the NRL on multiple occasions.

He's expected to attract plenty of offers once the Pacific Championships conclude.