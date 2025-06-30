Manly Sea Eagles playmaker Jake Arthur could remain at the club through to the end of the 2025 NRL season with his touted move to the Newcastle Knights still not being confirmed, while a play for Jack Hetherington to go the other way has also been blocked..

It comes with Paul Bryan's move to the Manly Sea Eagles seemingly all but locked in.

It was reported over the weekend that Arthur was in talks about a move up the freeway to the Hunter for the remainder of the 2025 season after struggling to win any game time at the Sea Eagles.

The move would add to the Knights' halves questions, although with injury issues and coach Adam O'Brien's lack of desire to play Jackson Hastings, he would have been in the running for a spot.

O'Brien, who is under enormous pressure at the misfiring club with the worst attack in the NRL could well be replaced by the end of the year, and Brad Arthur - Jake's father who is currently coaching the Leeds Rhinos in the English Super League after being axed by the Parramatta Eels last year - is a name continually linked with any vacant NRL coaching jobs.

Jake's brother Matt is also at the Knights after leaving the Parramatta Eels.

Mixed reports have been unable to confirm the move, while News Corp are suggesting that Arthur has been in talks with the Knights without providing a definitive answer.

Bryan, per the Newcastle Herald is set to make the immediate shift to Manly, although won't feature this year due to injury.

That comes with news Jack Hetherington has also had a move to go back the other way blocked.

The Knights forward, who has struggled with injury and is off-contract at the end of the year, is on the lookout for a new home, and it's understood he was close to finding one at the Sea Eagles where coach Anthony Seibold is also feeling the heat and beginning to look for answers.

He has already made the enormous call to shuffle Tom Trbojevic to the centres in a clear sign of pressure being ramped up.

The signing of Hetherington would have done little to ease it, but would have added to the depth of a forward pack with significant questions surrounding it.

It's understood the Knights have blocked any idea of a move south for the forward who can play both in the middle and on the edge though.

Hetherington made the shift from the Canterbury Bulldogs to the Knights ahead of 2023 and has played 52 games for the embattled club.