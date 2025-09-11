The Australian Kangaroos will struggle to field an elite squad in this year's Ashes series, with multiple stars ruling themselves out due to injury or defecting to other nations.\r\n\r\nFollowing the news that Manly Sea Eagles fullback Tom Trbojevic could be on his way out of the Northern Beaches, it seems he will also join the Kangaroos' list of non-available stars.\r\n\r\nAccording to The Daily Telegraph, Trbojevic has been battling issues with his knee, succumbing to the injury by pulling himself from the Ashes.\r\n\r\n'Turbo' was reportedly keen on donning the famous green and gold jumper in 2025, but unfortunately, he could not overcome the knee complaint that has sidelined him for most of the year.\r\n\r\n[caption id="attachment_220292" align="alignnone" width="2560"] SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - MARCH 30: Tom Trbojevic of the Sea Eagles reacts during the round four NRL match between Manly Sea Eagles and Parramatta Eels at 4 Pines Park, on March 30, 2025, in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Matt King\/Getty Images)[\/caption]\r\n\r\nIt's been reported that the injury will not require any surgical procedures, but will need an extended rest period if it is to fully heal.\r\n\r\nTrbojevic has since reached out to Kangaroos coach Kevin Walters, reluctantly informing him of his decision to miss out on the Ashes.\r\n\r\nThe 2021 Dally M medallist is focused on putting together a full preseason for the Sea Eagles, with the hope of guiding his side back into finals contention in 2026.