The son of former NRL star and boxing champion Anthony Mundine has been tipped as a future top-tier talent, with a promotion not too far away according to his father.

Rahim 'CJ' Mundine, a versatile prospect, is currently part of the NRL pathways, having plied his trade in the NSW Cup with reserve sides for both the Wests Tigers and South Sydney Rabbitohs.

Currently with the latter while also sharing the occasional boxing commitment of his own, the 22-year-old looks set to follow a path his father took three decades ago.

A serious hip operation wasn't enough to bring CJ's professional rugby league hopes to and end, with the junior playmaker building a case for a top job.

Speaking to News Corp, Mundine senior believes his son isn't too far from reaching the NRL.

“I reckon he'll break through this year, he's really a utility and he can play in the halves but his best role's fullback,” the former Dragons and Broncos playmaker said.

“Another Mundine in NRL, he's killing it at training, he's close.”

A part-time light-heavyweight fighter, Rahim is set to continue in the Rabbitohs' junior ranks for the year ahead.

Anthony Mundine played 134 games in the top flight, 116 of which game in the Red V with St George Illawarra.

The 48-year-old departed the Dragons midway through the 2000 season to take up boxing, featuring in 59 career fights across four weight divisions.