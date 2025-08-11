Matthew Lodge may have an option in his contract to remain at the Manly Sea Eagles next season, but that hasn't stopped him from attracting interest from outside the Northern Beaches.

Handed a lifeline by the Sea Eagles at the start of the season after being linked to the St George Illawarra Dragons and South Sydney Rabbitohs, Lodge has started in six of his eight matches this season and hasn't looked out of place.

An NRL journeyman who has spent time at four other teams - Tigers, Broncos, Warriors and Roosters - the 30-year-old is slowly coming to the end of his playing career and may be in line for one final pay day.

According to Love Rugby League, Lodge has been offered to various teams in the Super League competition and has found himself linked to the Leeds Rhinos, who have held internal discussions about recruiting him.

A move to Leeds would see him play under former Parramatta Eels coach Brad Arthur, who is poised to ink a multi-year deal to remain coaching overseas.

Speaking to The Herald earlier in the year, the front-rower confirmed that he has a player option to remain at the Sea Eagles. It will need to be taken up by October.

“I've got a deal here. I'm going to let them know by October if I want to stay … they are tough to play on, the train and trial," Lodge said.