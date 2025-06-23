Another NRL team has reportedly entered the race to sign young Wests Tigers hooker Tallyn Da Silva after he was granted permission to speak with rival teams, effective immediately.

One of the best young players in rugby league, Da Silva is set to become one of the most sought-after players in the coming months, as it is becoming increasingly likely that his future will not be at the Wests Tigers.

Although he would love to stay at the club, the Tigers are currently negotiating a contract extension with skipper Apisai Koroisau, meaning he will hold the starting hooker role for the foreseeable future, and Da Silva will be limited to coming off the interchange bench.

ADVERTISEMENT

Seen as a future State of Origin representative, he was granted permission by the club last week to negotiate and speak with rival teams despite initially being set to hit the open market from November 1.

As reported by The Daily Telegraph, the Manly Sea Eagles, who face the Wests Tigers later this week on Friday evening, have become the latest club to enter the race for Da Silva.

This comes after he had previously been linked with the Newcastle Knights, North Queensland Cowboys and Parramatta Eels.

ADVERTISEMENT

If he does make the move to the Northern Beaches, it would make him the latest player to switch between the two clubs following Aitasi James, Ashton Large, Jake Simpkin, Luke Brooks, Navren Willett, Onitoni Large, and Tommy Talau.

In his only comment about Da Silva's future, coach Benji Marshall confirmed that he was "not sure" if he would remain at the club before the June 30 transfer deadline.

"The game was in the balance and we needed the best players on the field,” Marshall said on the young gun not registering any game time against the Canberra Raiders.

“If there was an opportunity to put Tallyn on I would've but we needed Api on the field."