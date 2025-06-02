Sydney Roosters forward Angus Crichton has provided an update on an injured star teammate who is preparing to make his return to the field and could potentially make his return this weekend.

Inching closer to a long-awaited return from an ACL rupture, there has been a lot of chatter in recent months on when Roosters halfback Sam Walker will be back on a rugby league field.

Sidelined since sustaining the knee injury before last year's finals series, there have been whispers that he was targeting a comeback between Rounds 13 and 15.

Now, a club teammate has provided the latest on his condition confirming that he is set to return via the NSW Cup competition "in the coming weeks".

"Really close. I think he might even have a little in the coming weeks, maybe 40 minutes in reserve-grade," Crichton said on 100% Footy.

The update on Walker from Crichton comes as reports appeared on Monday that Walker could potentially return this week against the Parramatta Eels on Sunday at Kellyville Park.

According to The League Scene, Walker is firming to play this week which would see him replace Chad Townsend in the No.7 jersey and accompany U19s NSW Blues five-eighth Jake Elliott in the halves.