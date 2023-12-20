New Zealand Warriors coach Andrew Webster has responded to Addin Fonua-Blake's decision to move to the Shire and join the Cronulla Sharks for 2025.

In his first interview since the confirmed departure of his star forward, Webster has given Fonua-Blake his blessing.

After dropping a bombshell and requesting a release from the final year of his contract, Fonua-Blake confirmed his future on Tuesday, deciding to sign with the Sharks despite heavy interest from the St George Illawarra Dragons - and even the Canterbury Bulldogs before they pulled out of the race.

However, despite agreeing to join the new club, the prop will remain in Auckland for the 2024 season.

"I've loved what he's given to the club ... I love what he wants to give to us this season as well, Addin is as motivated as I've seen," he said on an interview with SEN radio.

"It's been really obvious to me in all my discussions with Addin and Ana, his wife, [they have] made it clear that it's not about not loving here.

"They absolutely love it, they love the club and the country. They've got a real family thing that they need to attend to, they need to get home and be there.

"That's hard to take but we've got to be supportive of that, we support Addin and his family 100 per cent."

The departure of the 2023 Dally M Prop of the Year means the Warriors will be without a marquee forward for the 2025 season. However, Chief Executive Cameron George is keen to negotiate a player swap with the Sharks.

"The arrangement excludes a player swap but we will continue to consider our options," Cameron George said via WWOS.

Wide World of Sports has mentioned that off-contract Braden Hamlin-Uele could head across the ditch, offering the club a like-for-like replacement.

While he doesn't possess Fonua-Blake's star power, it will allow the club to fill some depth in the forward pack.

The Warriors may also consider looking into the market, as Fonua-Blake's departure allows them to free up a lot of space in their salary cap.

Unfortunately for the club, there aren't too many star forwards available for next season - excluding Angus Crichton - so they may wait until the following year.

Forwards off-contract at the end of 2025 and free to negotiate with rival clubs from November 1, 2024, include the likes of Royce Hunt, Stefano Utoikamanu, Leo Thompson, Tui Kamikamica, J'maine Hopgood, Fletcher Baker, Teig Wilton and Luciano Leilua.