Andrew Fifita, a former representative forward for Australia, Tonga and the NSW Blues, has signed with a new club ahead of next season, which will allow him to continue his rugby league playing career.

Last playing in the NRL in 2022, Fifita has decided to join Kincumber Colts in the Central Coast Division Rugby League competition, where he will link up and reunite with his twin brother, David Fifita.

This comes after he spent this year playing in the local Cronulla rugby league competition with De La Salle.

Established in 1978, the Colts are coming off a fantastic campaign in 2025, which saw them win the competition after defeating the Toukley Hawks by six points (18-12) in the Grand Final.

Adding a wealth of experience, skill and knowledge to the squad, Fifita featured in 252 first-grade matches for the Wests Tigers (2010-11) and Cronulla Sharks (2012-22) during his playing days over the course of 13 seasons.

The one-time premiership winner also appeared in 10 international matches for Tonga, seven games for Australia and registered ten showings for the NSW Blues in the State of Origin arena during 2013 and 2017.