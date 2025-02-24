The Canberra Raiders have reportedly disciplined two players for allegedly becoming involved in a scuffle at a hotel in Las Vegas.

Per a Sydney Morning Herald report, the players in question are Hudson Young and Morgan Smithies, with the incident occuring on the club's first night in Las Vegas.

BREAKING: Raiders discipline two players after a hotel scuffle in Las Vegas. More to come @9NewsSyd @NRLonNine — Danny Weidler (@Danny_Weidler) February 24, 2025

Canberra coach Ricky Stuart has confirmed the incident has been dealt with.

“I'm aware of this,” Stuart told the publication.

“It happened three days ago. I've dealt with this strongly. It was irresponsible behaviour, I've dealt with this and want to now go about preparing the team for Saturday.”

The report suggests both Smithies and Young will be allowed to play in Round 1, with the disciplinary action from Canberra not likely to see either player excluded from the game.

According to the report, it's understood technical issues at the team hotel on arrival day saw the Raiders waiting up to seven hours for access to their rooms.

One of the players was then denied a room, and suggested sharing with the other, at which point the scuffle is alleged to have broken out.

Hotel security are understood to have believed one of the players had a weapon, but it then emerged it was only an inflatable baseball bat.

The club took 25 players to the United States, so will have options to make changes if they deem it neccessary, although both players being in the forward pack would significantly impact the run on side.

Canberra clash with the New Zealand Warriors at 11am (AEDT) on Sunday morning.