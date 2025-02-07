The All-Stars teams have been confirmed for the 2025 match, with Kalyn Ponga's selection likely to raise the most eyebrows.

After electing to not be part of the Kangaroos during the 2024 Pacific Championships, he will represent the Maori All Stars to get his 2025 campaign underway.

They will be joined by the likes of James Fisher-Harris, Keano Kini, Jeremy Marshall-King, Jordan Riki, Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad and one of the hottest off-season signatures in Leo Thompson, who will join the Canterbury Bulldogs in 2026.

Young guns Jacob Laban and Kurtis Morrin have also been selected by coach Adam Blair.

The Indigenous side will feature a debut for Jayden Campbell, as well as the selection of Shaquai Mitchell, although the team is missing suspended duo Josh Addo-Carr and Latrell Mitchell.

Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow and Jack Wighton headline an exceptionally young-looking team, while key try-scorer Alofiana Khan-Pereira, second-rower Dylan Lucas and impressive utility Connor Watson will also feature.

In the women's game, some of the biggest stars of the sport will be playing with the likes of Jaime Chapman, Olivia Kernick, Raecene McGregor and Shannon Mato all to play.

The games will be played on Saturday, February 15 at CommBank Stadium in Parramatta.

2025 NRL All Stars teams

Men's Indigenous All Stars

Jacob Alick-Wiencke, Jayden Campbell, Josh Curran, Tallis Duncan, Brian Kelly, Josh Kerr, Alofiana Khan-Pereira, Dylan Lucas, Shaquai Mitchell, Tyrone Munro, Brent Naden, Hohepa Puru, Niwhai Puru, Ethan Roberts, Blake Steep, Jayden Sullivan, Jacob Sykes, Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow, Connor Watson, Jack Wighton

Coach: Ronald Griffiths

Men's Maori All Stars

Jesse Arthars, Zach Dockar-Clay, James Fisher-Harris, Dane Gagai, Mawene Hiroti, Royce Hunt, Keano Kini, Jacob Laban, Jeremy Marshall-King, Jesse McLean, Kurtis Morrin, Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad, Adam Pompey, Kalyn Ponga, Jordan Riki, Jazz Tevaga, Leo Thompson, Taine Tuaupiki, Will Warbrick, Xavier Willison

Coach: Adam Blair

Women's Indigenous All Stars

Essay Banu, Jaime Chapman, Bree Chester, Nakia Davis-Welsh, Kirra Dibb, Quincy Dodd, Monique Donovan, Taliah Fuimaono, Tallisha Harden, Keilee Joseph, Tommaya Kelly-Sines, Grace Kemp, Olivia Kernick, Ella Koster, Bobbi Law, Evah McEwen, Lailani Montgomery, Mahalia Murphy, Jasmine Peters, Taneka Todhunter

Coach: Jess Skinner

Women's Maori All Stars

Lilly-Ann White, Annessa Biddle, Harata Butler, Kennedy Cherrington, Reuben Cherrington, Laikha Clarke, Zali Fay, Najvada George, Taneisha Gray, Tyla King, Shannon Mato, Kerehitina Matua, Raecene McGregor, Shanice Parker, Rima Pirini Butler, Ashleigh Quinlan, Tiana Raftstrand-Smith, Jasmin Strange, Pauline Suli-Ruka, Chante Temara

Coach: Keith Hanley