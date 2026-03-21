Parramatta Eels winger Josh Addo-Carr and head of Indigenous NRL pathways Timana Tahu are calling for the All-Stars representative match to be moved to the end of the season.\n\nIn a bid to refresh the concept, Addo-Carr wants the Maori and Indigenous All-Stars sides to compete against other nations in a lead-up to the international window.\n\nWith the fixture being played in February during the off-season, there have always been players unavailable, and players opt out to narrow their focus on the NRL season.\n\nAddo-Carr wants it to be at the forefront of the NRL finals series to capture more eyes, while also giving the NRL and broadcast owners additional content.\n\nWhen speaking with the Daily Telegraph, Addo-Carr says that if there is a switch of date to the end of the year, players will be more incentivised to represent their culture.\n\n“One billion per cent,” Addo-Carr said.\n\n“We're on a group chat now 'bro', so we're always spinning yarns saying, 'We need more games'. That's why me and T are here today, to get the ball rolling, have those conversations ….. because at the end of the day, we're helping everyone.\n\n“We're helping the Australian team, we're helping the New Zealand team, helping the Indigenous team, helping the Maori team, and helping all these other little nations.\n\n“I'm telling you, they're going to play at the end of the year. These big names will play, bro, I'm tellin' ya.”\n\nTahu also agreed that the commercial side of the rebranding would benefit the NRL.\n\n“I think it's a solution to pathways, it's a solution to commercial (revenue), it is a solution for broadcasters,” Tahu said.\n\n“I think All-Stars is a good product.\n\n“But if you just play in a one-off game, this is where it will get diluted constantly …. to the point where the players will start second-guessing, and we don't want that for the players.\n\n“At the end of the day it's a representative game and clubs want their players to play representative footy.\n\n“You're against some of the best players in the world, and it's only going to make them better at the end of day. We actually learn about our culture as well.”\n\nThe idea of playing during the finals series, into the Pacific Championships period, gives the smaller countries more opportunities to play against elite talent in Australia as a warm-up for their own campaign. \n\nThe element of camaraderie in the All-Stars camps is special to a lot of the NRL players, and being able to represent your heritage and your people is at most importance to Addo-Carr.\n\n“We always speak bro, all us boys... being a part of a camp fills your cup “ Addo-Carr said.\n\n“It makes you happy. Doesn't even feel like we're playing footy.\n\n“You're around people, having a laugh.\n\n“That's the biggest thing bro, like I've learned so much over my time playing All-Stars. Like I've only been part of five, but I've learnt so much.\n\n“And now I've brought my son into it.”