Warriors forward Addin Fonua-Blake will miss this week's match-up against The Dolphins after he was a no-show at his team's post-match celebrations and formalities following their impressive Magic Round victory over Penrith.

The act was deemed unacceptable by the club, regardless of context or reason.

"This doesn't meet our standards and Addin accepts full responsibility for his behaviour," coach Andrew Webster stated.

Fonua-Blake's manager, Ahmad Merhi, has opened up to 9News to clarify the situation, denying any rumours of the player seeking a mid-season release.

“Following the game Addin chose to leave the dressing room as he was greatly disappointed with his performance that day and felt the need to step back and reflect on his own," Merhi explained.

"His emotions were intense, and he acknowledges that leaving the dressing room was unprofessional. He fully accepts responsibility and is committed to ensuring it does not happen again."

Merhi assured that Fonua-Blake is committed to seeing out 2024 with the Warriors and will be ready to face the Cowboys after the team's bye next week.

Of note, the explanation and description of the event from Merhi has not yet been confirmed or denied by the Warriors' coaching staff or media team.

Fonua-Blake, one of the highest-paid players in the competition, with a reported $1 million-a-season salary, joined the Warriors from Manly at the end of 2020. He had initially demanded a release from the Sea Eagles to move out of Sydney for his family.

Recently, his request to leave the Warriors at the end of last season was denied. However, the club eventually agreed to release him early on compassionate grounds, allowing him to return to Sydney and join the Sharks on a four-year deal, starting next season.

Those monitoring Fonua-Blake's actions will likely have drawn parallels with previous situations.