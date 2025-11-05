2025 wasn't a great year for South Sydney. Injuries hit hard, off-field drama didn't help, and Wayne Bennett would've liked things to go a little smoother.

But even amid all the negatives, there's a silver lining for the Rabbitohs heading into 2026.

Lewis Dodd was signed before Bennett's return and didn't live up to the hype and form that he showed in Super League.

The master coach barely used him, instead preferring the rise of young halves Jamie Humphreys and Ashton Ward, with both players showing they can handle first grade.

Captain Cameron Murray missed almost the entire season, only returning in Round 27. Latrell Mitchell, Cody Walker, and Campbell Graham each managed just 11 games due to injury and suspension, while Jack Wighton also missed half the year.

Outside backs Alex Johnston and Tyrone Munro were also sidelined for long stretches, and with so many absences, Souths never had the chance to build cohesion or consistency. Yet, despite their rotten luck, the Rabbitohs were rarely blown off the park, which was a testament to their resilience and Bennett's steadying influence.

Even through adversity, Bennett unearthed some genuine gems in 2025 and a few players who look destined for long and successful careers in red and green.

Jye Gray was a revelation in his debut NRL season, locking down the fullback role and looking every bit a future star. The interest shown in him by R360 says it all, with plenty of good judges rating him as something special.

Ashton Ward also showed flashes of class, while Jamie Humphreys provided steadiness and control alongside him when Walker was absent.

Peter Mamouzelos, who has been part of the Rabbitohs' system for several years, took his game to another level in 2025, showing improved confidence and direction around the ruck. Dolphins recruit Lachlan Hubner also impressed in his first campaign in red and green.

Bayleigh Bentley-Hape looked promising in his nine appearances and will offer valuable backline depth.

In the forwards, Tallis Duncan announced himself as a future representative player and was dangerous on the edge, finishing with nine tries and 61 tackle breaks.

Keaon Koloamatangi enjoyed a breakout season, earning both Origin and Kangaroos honours while proving his value as a versatile edge or middle forward.

Veteran Jai Arrow led from the front, guiding an undermanned pack and proving, once again, that he's like a fine wine that is only getting better with age.

The signs for 2026 are far more encouraging.

Bennett will finally have a near full-strength squad to work with, including marquee signing David Fifita, who, on his day, remains one of the most destructive backrowers in the game. If anyone can reignite Fifita's confidence and consistency, it's Bennett.

If Fifita fires, South Sydney could boast one of the most potent back-row combinations in the NRL, with Murray, Duncan, and Fifita forming a powerhouse trio. Add in Hubner, Arrow, and Aitken, and Souths suddenly have the depth and class to cover injuries and representative absences.

Bronson Garlick is another smart pickup. Having come through the Storm system, he looks ready to grab a starting role at hooker. With Brandon Smith, Mamouzelos and Humphreys also capable of covering the role, Souths now possess genuine depth in that key position.

In the backline, a first-choice five of Mitchell, Gray, Wighton, Johnston, and Graham offers a balance of speed, power, and experience. If they can stay healthy, the Rabbitohs' attack will again be one of the most dangerous in the league.

However, they will be without Isaiah Tass for most of the 2026 season after the centre suffered a serious knee injury playing in the Koori Knockout.

His absence is a blow to Souths' depth and experience out wide, while Tyrone Munro is also expected to miss at least the first part of the season as he deals with some off-field issues. The signing of handy winger Edward Kosi from the Warriors will help ease the pressure, adding size and reliability to the outside backs and providing valuable cover across the flanks.

Up front, Koloamatangi, Junior Tatola, Davvy Moale, and Sean Keppie provide a solid rotation. Expect Koloamatangi to move permanently into the front row, bolstering the middle and allowing Souths to make the most of their back-row depth.

The halfback battle will be one to watch. Humphreys was steady and composed in 2025, while Ward showed flashes of real brilliance. With a full pre-season under his belt and some extra weight, Ward could make a big leap in 2026.

And then, of course, there's Wayne Bennett, the ultimate ace up the sleeve. With a healthier squad and the experience gained from 2025's adversity, he's perfectly placed to steer Souths back into contention.

Bennett did a remarkable job keeping the Rabbitohs competitive last season despite the injury crisis. The ladder might not have shown it, but it was one of his most impressive coaching efforts.

If the Rabbitohs can stay fit, and stars Latrell Mitchell, David Fifita, and rising gun Jye Gray hit their stride, South Sydney could quickly return to premiership contention. It would be a fitting final chapter for Bennett and the proud Rabbitohs faithful.

Alex Johnston is also on the verge of history, set to surpass the legendary Ken Irvine as the NRL's all-time leading try-scorer, a milestone that will cap an extraordinary career.

While Brandon Smith and Tyrone Munro have some off-field matters to address, Bennett's presence should ensure those issues don't derail the club's momentum.

After a turbulent 2025, the Rabbitohs look poised for a resurgence. With Wayne Bennett back at the helm, a rejuvenated squad, and genuine depth across the park, South Sydney could bounce back in a big way, and maybe, just maybe, deliver one last fairytale for the master coach.

Predicted South Sydney Line-Up for 2026

1. Jye Gray

2. Alex Johnston

3. Jack Wighton

4. Latrell Mitchell

5. Campbell Graham

6. Cody Walker

7. Jamie Humphreys

8. Keaon Koloamatangi

9. Bronson Garlick

10. Tevita Tatola

11. Tallis Duncan

12. David Fifita

13. Cameron Murray (C)

Reserves: Brandon Smith, Jai Arrow, Sean Keppie, Lachlan Hubner