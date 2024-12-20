Rugby League has long been a stage for some of the most dramatic and unpredictable moments in Australian sport.

The beauty of the sport often lies in its capacity for surprises - games where the underdogs rise against the odds to topple the giants, especially in the games that matter.

Upsets, particularly those in the finals, become the stuff of legend, celebrated for the audacity and determination shown by teams that refused to bow to expectations.

Whether it's a David vs Goliath moment or an overlooked team finding their stride, these victories remind us why we love the game.

PART 1: 1960-1990

PART 2: 1990s

2001: Newcastle Knights 30 def. Parramatta Eels 24

Parramatta had dominated the 2001 season, setting records for points scored and entering the grand final as heavy favourites.

Newcastle, however, started the match with ferocious intensity, racing to a 24-0 lead in the first half.

The Eels forced a late comeback, but the Knights held on to secure a famous victory. The result cemented Andrew Johns' legacy as one of the game's greats.

2002: New Zealand Warriors 16 def. Cronulla Sharks 10

The Sharks, experienced finalists with a formidable roster, were tipped to walk past the Warriors with ease.

The Warriors, in their first finals series, played fearlessly, showcasing their physicality and offloading game.

Stacey Jones and Ali Lauiti'iti starred as the Warriors surged into their first-ever grand final.

This upset marked a turning point in the Warriors' history, proving they could compete with the NRL's best.

2003: Penrith Panthers 18 def. Sydney Roosters 6

The Roosters, as reigning premiers, were favourites to win back-to-back titles, especially given their robust defensive record.

However, the young and fearless Panthers played with energy and flair, overcoming their underdog status.

Luke Priddis starred with a try, a line break and a key assist, while Penrith's defence shut down the Roosters' star-studded attack.

The Panthers' triumph highlighted their resilience and marked the peak of a fairy-tale season for a team that had finished last just two years earlier.

2004: North Queensland Cowboys 30 def. Canterbury Bulldogs 22

Making their finals debut, The Cowboys faced the seasoned Bulldogs in the qualifying final.

Despite being massive underdogs, North Queensland were able to hold the Bulldogs' attack at bay.

Matt Sing's aerial acrobatics and a gritty defensive effort led the Cowboys to a famous 10-6 victory.

The upset marked the beginning of the Cowboys' rise as a competitive force in the NRL.

2005: North Queensland Cowboys 29 def. Parramatta Eels 0

Parramatta had finished as minor premiers and were tipped to reach the grand final, but the Tigers had other plans.

The Cowboys' dynamic attack, led by Johnathan Thurston and Matt Bowen, completely dismantled the Eels who had no answer for their speed and creativity.

The 29-0 demolition was as unexpected as it was emphatic, paving the way for the Cowboys to head to the 2005 big dance.

2005: Wests Tigers 20 def. St George Illawarra Dragons 12

The Dragons were stacked with international talent and entered the preliminary final as firm favourites.

However, the Tigers' high-tempo style overwhelmed the Dragons, with Benji Marshall and Pat Richards producing key moments of brilliance.

The Tigers' ability to rise to the occasion against a more fancied opponent made this victory one of the most memorable of their historic premiership run.

2006: Brisbane Broncos 15 def. Melbourne Storm 8

The Storm, dominant throughout the 2006 season, were heavily backed to claim their second ever premiership in the big dance.

However, the Broncos, led by Darren Lockyer and Shane Webcke, brought a physical intensity that Melbourne struggled to match.

Brisbane's experience and tactical discipline proved the difference, with Lockyer's match-winning field goal sealing the victory.

2008: New Zealand Warriors 18 def. Melbourne Storm 15

The Warriors, who scraped into the finals in eighth place, travelled to Melbourne to face the reigning premiers and minor premiers.

Despite the daunting task, the Warriors matched Melbourne blow for blow, with Michael Witt scoring a dramatic late try to secure the upset.

This win was historic as it marked the first time an eighth-placed team had knocked out the minor premiers in the finals.

2009: Parramatta Eels 25 def. St George Illawarra Dragons 12

The Dragons had humiliated the Eels 37-0 just a week earlier, making this rematch seem like a foregone conclusion.

Parramatta, led by the electrifying Jarryd Hayne, turned the tables with an inspired performance.

Eric Grothe Jr's intercept try and Hayne's brilliance sealed a remarkable turnaround, continuing the Eels' fairy-tale run through the finals.