The 2026 Rugby League World Cup (RLWC) is less than 12 months away and every nation will be looking to dethrone Australia to become the new world champions and hold the title of World Cup winners.

After exceeding expectations at the previous RLWC in England, Lebanon have once again qualified for the upcoming tournament and will be headlined by the star halves pairing of Adam Doueihi (Wests Tigers) and captain Mitchell Moses (Parramatta Eels).

Other NRL players that are set to be included in the squad include Jacob Kiraz and rising rookies Tony Sukkar, Mohamed Alameddine and Jordan Samrani.

In what is set to be a different squad from what was named for the 2022 RLWC, only 11 of the 24 members are set to return for the 2026 Rugby League World Cup.

Predicted Lebanon squad for 2026 RLWC

Position 2022 RLWC Squad 2026 RLWC Squad
Fullback Jacob Kiraz Jacob Kiraz
Wing Josh Mansour Tony Francis
Centre Brad Morkos Jordan Samrani
Centre Reece Robinson Michael Gabrael
Wing Abbas Miski Abbas Miski
5/8 Adam Doueihi Adam Doueihi
Halfback Mitchell Moses (c) Mitchell Moses (c)
Prop James Roumanos James Roumanos
Hooker Anthony Layoun Yeyha Ayache
Prop Khalil Rahme Khalil Rahme
Back-Row Elie El-Zakhem Elie El-Zakhem
Back-Row Charbel Tasipale Tony Sukkar
Lock Andrew Kazzi Alex Twal
Interchange Michael Tannous Marc Tannous
Interchange Jalal Bazzaz Charbel Tasipale
Interchange Khaled Rajab Nick Tsougranis
Interchange Jaxson Rahme Jaxson Rahme
Reserves Bilal Maarbani Khaled Rajab
Reserves Hanna El-Nachar Kayne Kalache
Reserves Toufic El Hajj Danny Gabrael
Reserves Josh Maree Josh Maree
Reserves Tony Maroun Anthony Layoun
Reserves Robin Hachache James Khoo
Reserves Kayne Kalache Mohamed Alameddine