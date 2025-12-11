The 2026 Rugby League World Cup (RLWC) is less than 12 months away and every nation will be looking to dethrone Australia to become the new world champions and hold the title of World Cup winners.

After exceeding expectations at the previous RLWC in England, Lebanon have once again qualified for the upcoming tournament and will be headlined by the star halves pairing of Adam Doueihi (Wests Tigers) and captain Mitchell Moses (Parramatta Eels).

Other NRL players that are set to be included in the squad include Jacob Kiraz and rising rookies Tony Sukkar, Mohamed Alameddine and Jordan Samrani.

In what is set to be a different squad from what was named for the 2022 RLWC, only 11 of the 24 members are set to return for the 2026 Rugby League World Cup.

Predicted Lebanon squad for 2026 RLWC