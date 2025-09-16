The 2025 Pacific Championships are approaching, and for the first time, Australia will not take part in the tournament. This will see New Zealand, Samoa and Tonga go head-to-head for bragging rights.\r\n\r\nAiming to go one better than 2024 when they fell to the Kangaroos in the final, Tonga's squad is set to include plenty of debutants, while others will unfortunately be out due to injury.\r\n\r\nRookie of the Year candidates Isaiah Iongi, Leka Halasima and Robert Toia are all set to be called up for Tonga and are set to fit into the starting team alongside veterans Addin Fonua-Blake, Daniel Tupou and Jason Taumalolo.\r\n\r\nYet to make a decision on which nation he will represent, Brisbane Broncos star centre Kotoni Staggs is also in contention to be included in the squad - and could potentially be used in the halves alongside Isiaya Katoa.\r\n\r\nThis is due to first-choice five-eighth Latu Fainu (shoulder) sustaining an injury in the final round of the season, and it is unknown if coach Kristian Woolf will call on Super League playmaker Tuimoala Lolohea once again.\r\n\r\nMeanwhile, the Manly Sea Eagles trio of Haumole Olakau'atu (shoulder), Tolutau Koula (knee), and Taniela Paseka (Achilles) are all set to be unavailable for selection.\r\n2025 Tonga Predicted Squad\r\n1. Isaiah Iongi (Parramatta Eels)\r\n2. Sione Katoa (Cronulla Sharks)\r\n3. Robert Toia (Sydney Roosters)\r\n4. Will Penisini (Parramatta Eels)\r\n5. Daniel Tupou (Sydney Roosters)\r\n6. Kotoni Staggs (Brisbane Broncos)*\r\n7. Isaiya Katoa (The Dolphins)\r\n8. Addin Fonua-Blake (Cronulla Sharks)\r\n9. Siliva Havili (uncontracted)\r\n10. Stefano Utoikamanu (Melbourne Storm)\r\n11. Samuela Fainu (Wests Tigers)\r\n12. Eliesa Katoa (Melbourne Storm)\r\n13. Jason Taumalolo (North Queensland Cowboys)\r\n\r\nInterchange\r\n14. Lehi Hopoate (Manly Sea Eagles)\r\n15. Moeaki Fotuaika (Gold Coast Titans)\r\n16. Sitili Tupouniua (Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs)\r\n17. Leka Halasima (New Zealand Warriors)\r\n\r\nReserves\r\n18. Soni Luke (Penrith Panthers)\r\n19. Kulikefu Finefeuiaki (The Dolphins)\r\n20. Siosifa Talakai (Cronulla Sharks)\r\n21. Siua Wong (Sydney Roosters)\r\n\r\n*Yet to decide on which nation he will represent