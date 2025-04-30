The New South Wales Blues head into the 2025 State of Origin series as the defending champions, but with a new coach, and plenty of questions regarding their team selections.

We asked our team here at Zero Tackle - editor Scott Pryde, and writers Ethan Lee Chalk, Dan Nichols and rugby league coach Lee Addison - who they think should be selected for Game 1.

Here are their responses.

Lee Addison

1. James Tedesco

2. Brian To'o

3. Latrell Mitchell

4. Stephen Crichton

5. Jacob Kiraz

6. Jarome Luai

7. Nathan Cleary

8. Payne Haas

9. Connor Watson

10. Terrell May

11. Liam Martin

12. Angus Crichton

13. Isaah Yeo

Interchange

14. Apisai Koroisau

15. Spencer Leniu

16. Haumole Olakau'atu

17. Hudson Young

Ethan Lee Chalk

1. Dylan Edwards

2. Brian To'o

3. Stephen Crichton

4. Latrell Mitchell

5. Jacob Kiraz

6. Mitchell Moses

7. Nathan Cleary

8. Payne Haas

9. Apisai Koroisau

10. Terrell May

11. Angus Crichton

12. Liam Martin

13. Isaah Yeo

Interchange

14. Connor Watson

15. Hudson Young

16. Mitchell Barnett

17. Spencer Leniu

Dan Nichols

1. Dylan Edwards

2. Brian To'o

3. Stephen Crichton

4. Latrell Mitchell

5. Jacob Kiraz

6. Mitchell Moses

7. Nathan Cleary

8. Payne Haas

9. Reece Robson

10. Terrell May

11. Hudson Young

12. Angus Crichton

13. Isaah Yeo

Interchange

14. Connor Watson

15. Mitchell Barnett

16. Lindsay Smith

17. Liam Martin

Scott Pryde

1. Dylan Edwards

2. Brian To'o

3. Stephen Crichton

4. Latrell Mitchell

5. Jacob Kiraz

6. Mitchell Moses

7. Nathan Cleary

8. Payne Haas

9. Reece Robson

10. Terrell May

11. Angus Crichton

12. Hudson Young

13. Isaah Yeo

Interchane

14. Connor Watson

15. Liam Martin

16. Haumole Olakau'atu

17. Mitchell Barnett

Most popular

1. Dylan Edwards (3/4)

2. Brian To'o (4/4)

3. Latrell Mitchell (4/4)

4. Stephen Crichton (4/4)

5. Jacob Kiraz (4/4)

6. Mitchell Moses (3/4)

7. Nathan Cleary (4/4)

8. Payne Haas (4/4)

9. Reece Robson (2/4)

10. Terrell May (4/4)

11. Angus Crichton (4/4)

12. Liam Martin (2/4) - with two on bench

13. Isaah Yeo (4/4)

Interchange

14. Connor Watson (3/4) - with one starting

15. Hudson Young (2/4) with two starting

16. Mitchell Barnett (3/4)

17. Spencer Leniu or Haumole Olakau'atu (2/4)