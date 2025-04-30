The New South Wales Blues head into the 2025 State of Origin series as the defending champions, but with a new coach, and plenty of questions regarding their team selections.
We asked our team here at Zero Tackle - editor Scott Pryde, and writers Ethan Lee Chalk, Dan Nichols and rugby league coach Lee Addison - who they think should be selected for Game 1.
Here are their responses.
Lee Addison
1. James Tedesco
2. Brian To'o
3. Latrell Mitchell
4. Stephen Crichton
5. Jacob Kiraz
6. Jarome Luai
7. Nathan Cleary
8. Payne Haas
9. Connor Watson
10. Terrell May
11. Liam Martin
12. Angus Crichton
13. Isaah Yeo
Interchange
14. Apisai Koroisau
15. Spencer Leniu
16. Haumole Olakau'atu
17. Hudson Young
Ethan Lee Chalk
1. Dylan Edwards
2. Brian To'o
3. Stephen Crichton
4. Latrell Mitchell
5. Jacob Kiraz
6. Mitchell Moses
7. Nathan Cleary
8. Payne Haas
9. Apisai Koroisau
10. Terrell May
11. Angus Crichton
12. Liam Martin
13. Isaah Yeo
Interchange
14. Connor Watson
15. Hudson Young
16. Mitchell Barnett
17. Spencer Leniu
Dan Nichols
1. Dylan Edwards
2. Brian To'o
3. Stephen Crichton
4. Latrell Mitchell
5. Jacob Kiraz
6. Mitchell Moses
7. Nathan Cleary
8. Payne Haas
9. Reece Robson
10. Terrell May
11. Hudson Young
12. Angus Crichton
13. Isaah Yeo
Interchange
14. Connor Watson
15. Mitchell Barnett
16. Lindsay Smith
17. Liam Martin
Scott Pryde
1. Dylan Edwards
2. Brian To'o
3. Stephen Crichton
4. Latrell Mitchell
5. Jacob Kiraz
6. Mitchell Moses
7. Nathan Cleary
8. Payne Haas
9. Reece Robson
10. Terrell May
11. Angus Crichton
12. Hudson Young
13. Isaah Yeo
Interchane
14. Connor Watson
15. Liam Martin
16. Haumole Olakau'atu
17. Mitchell Barnett
Most popular
1. Dylan Edwards (3/4)
2. Brian To'o (4/4)
3. Latrell Mitchell (4/4)
4. Stephen Crichton (4/4)
5. Jacob Kiraz (4/4)
6. Mitchell Moses (3/4)
7. Nathan Cleary (4/4)
8. Payne Haas (4/4)
9. Reece Robson (2/4)
10. Terrell May (4/4)
11. Angus Crichton (4/4)
12. Liam Martin (2/4) - with two on bench
13. Isaah Yeo (4/4)
Interchange
14. Connor Watson (3/4) - with one starting
15. Hudson Young (2/4) with two starting
16. Mitchell Barnett (3/4)
17. Spencer Leniu or Haumole Olakau'atu (2/4)