Despite notifying the club last week of his desire to explore his options away from Leichhardt, in-form Winger David Nofoaluma has been offered a long-term extension by Wests, per The Daily Telegraph‘s Fatima Kdouh.

Although the offer tabled to the 27-year-old will keep him a Tiger until the end of 2024, Wests have confirmed that the proposal won’t end their interest in Penrith’s Josh Mansour.

In a public statement, Wests chairman Lee Hagipantelis praised Nofoaluma and explained that the deal is set to deepen the back’s pockets.

“David represents the best the Wests Tigers have to offer on and off the paddock. We would love to see him as a one-club man and I’m sure he would like that too,” Hagipantelis said.

“He’s represented by a manager who will be looking out for his best interests.

“It’s now just a matter of landing on a page that all parties are happy with, like in any contractual negotiations.

“The offer which has been made by the Wests Tigers recognises David as one of the best wingers in the game and the offer is commensurate with that assessment.”

Despite rumours of a Parramatta move, Kdouh has claimed that the out-of-contract Nofoaluma is likely to agree or disagree to the extension by week’s end.

As stated, should Nofoaluma sign on the dotted line, Wests believe that attracting fellow winger Mansour is still within the realms of possibility.

Although still contracted to the Panthers until the end of next season, Mansour was told by the club he was free to explore his options elsewhere. Despite no concrete agreements, the Tigers are seen as the 30-year-old’s likely landing spot, with Hagipantelis confirming as much.

“Josh Mansour has received all due consideration by the club and I know that it is a matter that the club has and continues to consider as it does with numerous opportunities that present themselves,” he said.

“I’m told Josh is a quality human being off the paddock and I know he is a quality player on the paddock too.”

With a combined 29 tries in 2020, Tigers fans will be salivating at the possibility of both Nofoaluma and Mansour in their colours on either side of the park next season.