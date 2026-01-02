Sydney Roosters utility Connor Watson has revealed the scale of excitement in Papua New Guinea surrounding the NRL's expansion, describing the incoming PNG Chiefs as daily “back page” news following a recent Kokoda Trail bonding trip.

Watson was among 16 Roosters players and staff who completed the gruelling 96-kilometre Kokoda Trail in Papua New Guinea, a trip aimed at strengthening squad unity ahead of the 2026 NRL season.

Speaking on SEN 1170 Breakfast, Watson said rugby league dominated conversation throughout the trek, with locals eagerly awaiting the introduction of the PNG Chiefs.

“When we got over there, there was a massive buzz,” Watson said.

“Every day the back page was about who's coaching PNG or what player they're getting.

“Even the porters we walked with were rugby league mad.”

While safety and recruitment concerns have featured in Australian media, Watson said those doubts were not shared by locals, highlighting the passion of Papua New Guinea's rugby league community.

“I'd never been over there before and to see a country where rugby league is the major sport, and just their reaction to it, it's awesome,” he said.

“It's obviously going to be a challenge being a different country, but the passion of the Papua New Guineans - if you're playing for them, you wouldn't want to let them down.”

Watson added that the Kokoda experience had already strengthened the Roosters' group, with extended one-on-one conversations helping build deeper connections among players.