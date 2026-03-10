The New Zealand Warriors have confirmed the signing of Sunshine Coast Falcons prop Cooper Page-Wilson for the 2026 NRL season.

The forward has signed a two-year deal with the club and will commence training immediately with the club on a fulltime basis, although he has been signed to a NSW Cup deal.

It's unclear whether his deal will progress to one within the Top 30 or not in 2027.

“With three seasons in the Queensland Cup and NRL trials behind him, Cooper is a key signing with the experience he'll bring to our young New South Wales Cup squad,” New Zealand Warriors general manager recruitment, pathways and development Andrew McFadden said in a club statement.

“He'll be training fulltime with our NRL squad and will provide invaluable support for the players we have coming through our pathways.”

The prop played 21 QLD Cup gamnes for the Sunshine Coast in 2025, having made 35 appearances across the previous two years for the Wynnum Manly club.

He has played finals football in all three of his QLD Cup seasons, and played in pre-season trials for the Broncos in 2024, and Storm in 2025.

The Warriors lost a mountain of experience and talent from the fringes of the club at the end of 2025, with Tom Ale and Kalani Going both joining the Panthers alongside hooker Freddy Lussick, while another middle forward in Bunty Afoa joined the Wests Tigers.

The Auckland-based claimed the NSW Cup premiership in 2025, with the future of the Warriors in good hands.

The youthful squad opened their season on the weekend with a heavy loss to the travelling Sydney Roosters, with Page-Wilson expected to be on deck from this Friday's clash with the Canberra Raiders in Auckland.