The dirty secret of pre-workout drinks is the main ingredient is often caffeine. While effective in the short term, it means gym-goers are paying top dollar for a cheap solution, and hordes of health enthusiasts are now looking to get more for their money.

That's not to mention aspiring league players, who are more pedantic than most about what they are putting into their bodies.



One powder that is going “viral” is Hercules Supplements' Energy of the Gods, which has amassed nearly 5,000 five-star reviews online.

Increasingly, it has become go-to pre-workout for sports professionals and fitness fanatics. Energy of the Gods includes citrulline and agmatine, complementary amino acids that support longer-lasting performance.

Pre-workout powders have exploded in the workout scene in recent years, evolving from a bodybuilding trend in the 2000s to a TikTok topic of choice by the 2020s, with everyone from pro power-lifters to market-shaping “momfluencers” sharing their favourite products.





One of the most popular accounts for aspiring NRL players is Hayden Gregory, who runs Online League Academy. He works with league players across the country, specialising in league-specific routines. Here are Gregory's three best exercises for getting “a stronger, more effective fend”.

Three steps to a better fend-off

1. Medicine ball power throw

“Line up against the wall with a medicine ball at your chest. Push as hard as you can, generating power from the chest and shoulders.”

2. Landline press.

Secure one end of a barbell into a ‘landmine' attachment. Stand with your feet a shoulder's length apart, and push through.

3. Single-arm chest press.

“Load up one side, power through the movement. Remember, the focus here is not weight, but moving a load quickly and efficiently.”

“The focus is on power,” says Gregory. “Moving the weight as quickly as you can. This will allow you to have a strong fend, pushing away defenders.”

Energy of the Gods also boasts Alpha GPC and L-Tyrosine, which promote “razor-sharp mental drive and elite mind-muscle connection”.



So, whether you want to simply stay fit, side-step a defender or achieve even more on the footy field, Hercules Supplements' Energy of the Gods is here to help you take your game to the next level.

