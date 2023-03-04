SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - MAY 08: Tanah Boyd of the Titans offloads the ball in a tackle during the round nine NRL match between the Wests Tigers and the Gold Coast Titans at Campbelltown Sports Stadium, on May 08, 2021, in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Matt King/Getty Images)

The Wests Tigers and Titans have cut their squads to 19 ahead of tomorrow's match at Leichhardt Oval.

 2023-03-05T07:15:00Z 
$1.58
 
$2.40
Leichhardt Oval
WST   
 2023-03-05T07:15:00Z 
   GLD
    #NRLTigersTitans
1Daine LaurieDaine Laurie
2David NofoalumaDavid Nofoaluma
3Brent NadenBrent Naden
4Tommy TalauTommy Talau
5Charlie StainesCharlie Staines
6Adam DoueihiAdam Doueihi
7Luke BrooksLuke Brooks
8Stefano UtoikamanuStefano Utoikamanu
9Apisai KoroisauApisai Koroisau
10David KlemmerDavid Klemmer
11Isaiah Papali'iIsaiah Papali'i
12Shawn BloreShawn Blore
13Joe OfahengaueJoe Ofahengaue
 INTERCHANGE
14Jake SimpkinJake Simpkin
15Alex TwalAlex Twal
16Fonua PoleFonua Pole
17Asu KepaoaAsu Kepaoa
 RESERVES
18Alex SeyfarthAlex Seyfarth
19Starford To'aStarford To'a
Fullback
Wing
Centre
Centre
Wing
Five-eighth
Halfback
Prop
Hooker
Prop
Second Row
Second Row
Lock
 
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
 
Reserves
Reserves
AJ BrimsonAJ Brimson1
A. Khan-PereiraAlofiana Khan-Pereira2
Aaron SchouppAaron Schoupp3
Phillip SamiPhillip Sami4
Jojo FifitaJojo Fifita5
Kieran ForanKieran Foran6
Tanah BoydTanah Boyd7
Jaimin JolliffeJaimin Jolliffe8
Sam VerrillsSam Verrills9
T. Fa'asuamaleauiTino Fa'asuamaleaui10
David FifitaDavid Fifita11
Joe StimsonJoe Stimson17
Isaac LiuIsaac Liu13
 INTERCHANGE
Jayden CampbellJayden Campbell14
Erin ClarkErin Clark15
Moeaki FotuaikaMoeaki Fotuaika16
Sam McIntyreSam McIntyre18
 RESERVES
Chris RandallChris Randall20
Keano KiniKeano Kini19

