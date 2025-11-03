The Gold Coast Titans have confirmed a major shake up to their ownership structure, with Matty Johns and Gorden Tallis joining as part of a wider consortium.

The Titans, who have struggled for on-field results throughout much of their existence as an NRL club, also have new direction in the coaches chair for 2026, with Josh Hannay taking over from Des Hasler.

The arrival of Johns, Tallis and a host of others including Johns' wife Trish, current Titans director Jemma Elder, investigative journalist Hedley Thomas, journalist Ruth Mathewson, founders of Cross promotions Billy and Jackie Cross, and long-term Gold Coast business people Michael and Jodie Atkins will see the Titans enter what the club are declaring a 'new era'.

Brett and Rebecca Frizelle remain majority shareholders of the club.

Johns said his investment into the Titans comes with belief that the club have enormous potential.

"This season marks fifty years since I first pulled on a pair of football boots as a five-year-old, at home in Cessnock. Rugby league is, and always has been, more than a sport for the Johns family, and to be given a chance to enter into ownership, is surreal to say the least," Matt Johns said.

"We're investing into the Titans because we believe in the club's potential and believe that the business acumen and professionalism of the Frizelle family will soon see that potential realised.

"But it's not just an investment into the Titans, it's an investment into rugby league, a sport which has entered a golden period, and will continue its boom into the future."

Tallis, meanwhile, said the Titans were creating a historic opportunity for the game.

“It's the first time, as far as I'm aware, that premiership-winning players have taken ownership in an NRL club. The Frizelle family have created a historic opportunity for the game,” Tallis said.

“From a footy-mad kid in Townsville to living the game's greatest moments - I owe this game everything. And now, as investors and owners, I plan to bring that same passion to help shape the game's future in this region and provide opportunities for the next generation of aspiring participants - on and off the field.”

The Frizelles, who took over majority ownership of the club earlier this year, said the move to bring on a wider consortium of owners with varying skills was about creating a legacy for the club.

"We're creating an enduring legacy for the Gold Coast," the Frizelles said.

"We have come full circle - it was through the encouragement and support of the Johns, Tallis, Cross and Thomas families that we first became involved in the club many years ago.

"This opportunity has united a remarkable group of experienced leaders who share our passion for rugby league, the Titans and our commitment to this region.

"Their collective expertise and financial investment will strengthen every dimension of our club - from high performance football, culture, stakeholder and fan engagement to commercial excellence.

"Our family's dedication to the Titans has never been stronger, and this consortium enables us to harness the exceptional capabilities and expertise of partners who believe wholeheartedly in the club's potential and have been prepared to invest financially.

"It's an inspiring alignment of values, vision, proven success and most importantly, passion."