The Gold Coast Titans have signed 17-year-old fullback Fynn Laffranchi until 2030.

Matt Keating, the Titans' pathways manager, stated that Laffranchi's progress highlights both the effectiveness of the club's Future Titans program and its commitment to keeping talent within the local area.

"Fynn is a terrific example of how our pathways are identifying, nurturing and retaining talented young players to future-proof our NRL program," he said.

"He's dedicated, coachable and consistently sets high standards for himself, which is why he's going to be a key part of our future.”

"We're excited about his potential and look forward to supporting his continued progression over the coming years as he transitions to becoming a full-time player."

Laffranchi is following in his father's footsteps, Anthony Laffranchi, the prop having played 102 games for the Gold Coast throughout 2007 to 2011.

Titans director of football Scott Satler also expressed his excitement over the signing.

"What makes Fynn's signature even more special is Anthony's rich history with the club as the inaugural Paul Broughton Medallist in the Titans' foundation team, and we're proud to have another Laffranchi continue to wear our colours."

"He's shown real growth through our pathways and has a strong appetite to learn and improve with his exceptional football IQ.”

"The fullback position is an integral component to any side, and we need to continue building in those key areas.”

"Fynn's long-term commitment alongside several other pathways products like Zane Harrison, Cooper Bai, Jai Bilish and Viliami Fifita allows us to form a generational playing group that is exciting for the future of our club and region.”

Flynn will join the Titans pre-season in November this year before looking to join the full-time squad ahead of 2028.