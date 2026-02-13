The Gold Coast Titans and Dolphins have both had one player charged by the NRL's match review committee from Thursday evening's NRL pre-season challenge match in Redcliffe.

The match, which saw the Titans run out victors over the Dolphins, saw fringe Titans outside back Tony Francis, and Dolphins under-19 emerging Origin player Noah Fien charged.

Francis has been charged with a Grade 1 shoulder charge for an offence on Fien early in the second half, while Fien, who is the son of former premiership-winner Nathan, has been slapped with a Grade 1 dangerous contact charge on Titans recruit Kurtis Morrin, who made the move from the Canterbury Bulldogs during the off-season.

Francis' offence is viewed as the more serious of the two, and he will pay $1500 with an early guilty plea, or $2000 if he fights and loses at the panel, while Fien will pay $1000 with an early guilty plea, or $1500 if he fights and loses.

Both players will now be eligible for second offence charges for the remainder of the season unless they fight and are successful at the judiciary.

Francis and Fien have until midday (AEDT) on Saturday to determine their pleas.