The Sydney Roosters NRLW have officially announced their 24-player roster for the upcoming 2024 NRLW season.
The team's roster includes seven players involved in the 2024 Women's State of Origin series, while Sky Blues coach Kylie Hilder will return to the club in an assistant coaching role under head coach John Strange.
It has been confirmed that they will begin their pre-season training on Monday, June 3.
“It's really exciting to be kicking off our preparations for this year's NRLW season," coach John Strange said in a statement.
"This is an important eight-week block for us to enhance our skills, ensure we're in peak physical fitness and connected as a team ahead of our campaign kicking off."
2024 SQUAD
Aliyah Nasio, Amber Hall, Brydie Parker, Corban Baxter, Imogen Hei, Isabelle Kelly, Jasmin Strange, Jayme Fressard, Jessica Sergis, Jocelyn Kelleher, Kalosipani Hopoate, Keeley Davis, Liz Tafuna, Mia Wood, Millie Elliott, Mya Hill-Moana, Olivia Kernick, Otesa Pule, Samantha Economos, Shannon Rose, Shawden Burton, Tarryn Aiken, Tavarna Papali, Tiana Davison
Likely Round 1 NRLW Team
1. Corban Baxter
2. Jayme Fressard
3. Jessica Sergis
4. Isabelle Kelly
5. Jasmine Strange
6. Tarryn Aiken
7. Jocelyn Kelleher
8. Millie Boyle
9. Keeley Davis
10. Amber Hall
11. Otese Pule
12. Olivia Kernick
13. Tiana Davison
14. Shawden Burton
15. Aliyah Nasio
16. Mya Hill-Moana
17. Kalosipani Hopoate
18. Imogen Hei
19. Shannon Rose
20. Tavarna Papalii
21. Mia Wood
22. Brydie Parker
23. Liz Tafuna
24. Samantha Economos
2024 Development List
1. Eliza Lopamaua
2. Taneisha Gray
3. Tess McWilliams
4. Tyra Ekepati
The Roosters will kick start their season against the Newcastle Knights NRLW on Thursday, 25 July, at McDonald Jones Stadium.