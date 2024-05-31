The Sydney Roosters NRLW have officially announced their 24-player roster for the upcoming 2024 NRLW season.

The team's roster includes seven players involved in the 2024 Women's State of Origin series, while Sky Blues coach Kylie Hilder will return to the club in an assistant coaching role under head coach John Strange.

It has been confirmed that they will begin their pre-season training on Monday, June 3.

“It's really exciting to be kicking off our preparations for this year's NRLW season," coach John Strange said in a statement.

"This is an important eight-week block for us to enhance our skills, ensure we're in peak physical fitness and connected as a team ahead of our campaign kicking off."

2024 SQUAD

Aliyah Nasio, Amber Hall, Brydie Parker, Corban Baxter, Imogen Hei, Isabelle Kelly, Jasmin Strange, Jayme Fressard, Jessica Sergis, Jocelyn Kelleher, Kalosipani Hopoate, Keeley Davis, Liz Tafuna, Mia Wood, Millie Elliott, Mya Hill-Moana, Olivia Kernick, Otesa Pule, Samantha Economos, Shannon Rose, Shawden Burton, Tarryn Aiken, Tavarna Papali, Tiana Davison

Likely Round 1 NRLW Team

1. Corban Baxter

2. Jayme Fressard

3. Jessica Sergis

4. Isabelle Kelly

5. Jasmine Strange

6. Tarryn Aiken

7. Jocelyn Kelleher

8. Millie Boyle

9. Keeley Davis

10. Amber Hall

11. Otese Pule

12. Olivia Kernick

13. Tiana Davison

14. Shawden Burton

15. Aliyah Nasio

16. Mya Hill-Moana

17. Kalosipani Hopoate

18. Imogen Hei

19. Shannon Rose

20. Tavarna Papalii

21. Mia Wood

22. Brydie Parker

23. Liz Tafuna

24. Samantha Economos

2024 Development List

1. Eliza Lopamaua

2. Taneisha Gray

3. Tess McWilliams

4. Tyra Ekepati