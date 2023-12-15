Tavarna Papalii, Aliyah Nasio and Imogen Hei have all re-committed to the Sydney Roosters NRLW team ahead of the 2024 season.

One of the best young halfbacks coming through the ranks, Tavarna Papalii has signed a three-year contract extension until the end of the 2026 season.

Progressing through the club's ranks she was named Player of the Match in the 2023 Tarsha Gale Cup final but unfortunately ruptured her ACL and MCL at the 2023 Australian Secondary Schools Rugby League 18 Years National Championships - a year after she captained the Australian Schoolgirls side.

She will be joined by 17-year-old Aliyah Nasio who has signed a two-year contract for the 2024 and 2025 seasons.

Continuing to progress through the club's pathways system, Nasio was awarded Best Forward for the Central Coast Roosters Harvey Norman Women's Premiership team earlier this year

Furthermore, the club has also extended the contract of Imogen Hei.

Hei has signed a two-year extension through to the end of 2025 with the hooker progressing via the Roosters Queensland Academy and played for the Club's Tarsha Gale Cup side in 2023.

“In their own right, Tavarna, Aliyah and Imogen are really exciting prospects and it's great to welcome them into our NRLW squad after watching them progress via the lower grades,” said Roosters NRLW Head Coach, John Strange.

“It was really disappointing for Tavarna and Aliyah to sustain injuries which meant a decent stint on the sideline but they have remained in our system during their rehabilitation and it will be great to have them back out on the footy field next year.

“Imogen is one of the game's up-and-coming rakes and it's terrific news for the Roosters that she will continue her development here at the Club,” he added.