Sydney Roosters NRLW star outside back Isabelle Kelly has decided to extend her stay at the club, signing on for a further three seasons.

A founding member of the club's NRLW roster and the skipper of the team, Kelly had a remarkable season, which included being named the Dally M Centre of the Year.

Despite the Sydney Roosters NRLW not making the NRLW Grand Final, the 27-year-old international player scored five treis, provided six try assists and ten line breaks as well as averaging 182 running metres per game.

“I'm incredibly proud to know that I'll continue to represent the Sydney Roosters for at least the next three years," Kelly said.

"This Club means so much to me, and I believe we have what it takes to achieve even greater success in the coming years.

"I can't wait to continue the journey with my amazing teammates and with ‘Strangey' [NRLW Head Coach, John Strange] and the staff here at the Roosters."

Kelly began her career with the Roosters in 2018 before exiting the club for the St George Illawarra Dragons NRLW in 2020. However, she would quickly return to the Roosters where she has played 30 games and scored 14 tries.

“Isabelle embodies the Roosters' values and commitment to excellence, and her leadership on and off the field is unmatched, so we are delighted that she has extended for a further three years,” said Roosters CEO Joe Kelly.

The comments from Kelly were followed by a statement from the club's coach, John Strange, who has been a key part of Kelly's journey.