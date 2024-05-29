Nicho Hynes is preparing for his second State of Origin appearance, this time running out in the No. 7 jersey.

Former Queensland captain Cameron Smith has pointed out that Hynes should be targeted during the Series opener due to his recent calf injury.

Despite suffering a calf injury during Cronulla's loss to Penrith, Hynes was named in Michael Maguire's team. He will join Panthers five-eighth Jerome Luai in the halves on June 5 at Accor Stadium.

This year marks Hynes' second appearance in the Origin arena, following his debut as a centre in Game 1 last year. Smith mentioned that the Maroons should focus much of their attack on him.

“If Nicho Hynes plays, I'd be testing him out if I'm playing,” Cameron Smith said on SENQ Breakfast.

“He's come in under an injury cloud, he didn't get through 80 minutes on the weekend, I know there's a lot of talk about there's nothing wrong but he couldn't finish a game three days ago so there's got to be something going on, so I'd be testing him out.

“It's his first game too, wearing No.7, so there's no doubt I'd be going after him.”

Smith has stated that selecting Hynes, who left the field with an injury just last week, was a risky decision by Maguire, particularly for a crucial position like halfback.

“So there's no doubt I'd be trying to put him under a fair bit of pressure defensively, because if you do that you increase his work rate and it takes away from his attack.”

The State of Origin series opener is set to kick off on June 5th at Accor Stadium. Game two will be played at the MCG on June 26, followed by Game three at Suncorp Stadium on July 17.