Canberra Raiders forward Loghan Lewis has left the club effective immediately after signing with a new team.

Lewis will depart Australia to link up with Super League club Salford Red Devils for the remainder of the season, with the contract including a club option for the 2025 season.

While the 21-year-old failed to register a first-grade appearance for the Canberra Raiders, he has been a standout in the club's NSW Cup team and is looking forward to the new opportunity.

"I am incredibly excited to join Salford Red Devils. As a young forward, I am hungry to give this team and the passionate fans my everything each week," Lewis said after signing with his new team.

“I am grateful for this opportunity that the Red Devils are giving me and committed to making a positive impact both on, and off the field.

“I can't wait to get started and meet my new teammates, and coaches, and continue the success of this season.”

Salford Red Devils coach Paul Rowley declared that he is looking forward to Lewis' arrival and is a welcome addition into the squad.

“On behalf of the playing and coaching group, we welcome Loghan to Salford," Rowley added.

“He is a young man looking to grasp an opportunity with both hands and we will support him on that journey. We are clearly light on forwards, so he is a welcome addition to the team.”