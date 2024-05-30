A deal for the NRL's 18th team to be based in Papua New Guinea is reportedly all but done, only waiting for Australian federal government cabinet sign off.

The NRL, who expanded to 17 teams with the addition of the Dolphins ahead of the 2023 season, have made no secret of their desire to add an 18th team and, by virtue of that, ninth game per round.

Papua New Guinea has become the surprise leader to become that 18th team on the back of a Federal Government funding guarantee.

The Anthony Albanese government are desperate to ensure support from the island nation, with China continuing to hold a growing influence over the South Pacific region.

According to 2GB Radio, the deal - believed to be $600 million over ten years - is now done.

"The deal is done. Australian taxpayers are about to spend $600 million on a rugby league team in Papua New Guinea," Ben Fordham said on 2GB Radio.

"It's $60 million a year over ten years.

"The deal is done, the parties have all agreed. The next step is for the Prime Minister to take it to cabinet, and they make the announcement on the 16th of September, which is the 49th anniversary of Papua New Guinean independence [from Australia]."

The Australian government bankrolling the project will be split into the team, as well as pathways and development according to News Corp, who also suggest an announcement could come sooner than September 16.

It's understood the team will enter the NRL during 2028, coinciding with the end of the current TV deal, where Fox Sports and Channel 9 have the rights.

A ninth game per weekend will add value to that deal, although it's unclear at this stage whether a Papua New Guinean team would be based in Port Moresby or Australia.

Australian Rugby League Commission Chairman Peter V'Landys made it clear a fortnight ago that he believes the team could not be based in Australia and succeed.

The timeline of the team's announcement - at least three years before they enter the competition - proves the amount of work to be done, given the Dolphins were announced merely 18 months before they played their first competitive game.

The PNG bid winning the 18th licence will leave Perth, Christchurch and another Queensland bid on the outer, although the NRL have made it clear they will be looking to move to 19, and eventually 20 teams.