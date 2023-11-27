Jessica Sergis has made a call on her NRLW future, deciding to recommit to the Sydney Roosters NRLW alongside 2023 Daly M runner-up Tarryn Aiken.

Sergis has consistently delivered performance after performance for the club and is excited for the future ahead in the Roosters jumper.

The centre has signed a four-year extension that will see her remain at the club until at least the end of the 2027 season.

“There's such a good feeling at the Club and whether its at training or on the footy field, everyone's committed to pushing to get the best out of themselves,” said Sergis in a club statement.

“I'm a Rooster through and through so I'm stoked to know that I'll be here for at least the next four years,” she added.

Alongside Sergis, the club also announced the re-signing of Tarryn Aiken. The star five-eighth had an outstanding last season and was named runner-up in the 2023 Dally M medal count.

She was also honoured to be named Sydney Roosters' 2023 KARI Foundation NRLW Player of the Year. Aiken has signed on for a further two seasons, keeping her at the Roosters until at least the end of the 2025 season.

“I really enjoyed my first year as a Rooster and I know that there's a lot more improvement in me as a player and us as a team, so I'm excited about what's to come over the next few years,” said Aiken.

Sydney Roosters NRLW head coach John Strange spoke about the star duo extending their time at the club and was thrilled to hear the news.

"Tarryn and Jess are among the most talented and committed athletes in the NRLW. Their decision to extend their contracts with the Sydney Roosters is a testament to the Club's culture and our shared ambition for success,” said Strange.

“It's exciting to know that they will continue to be part of the team we have here in the coming years,” he added.