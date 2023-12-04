The Sydney Roosters NRLW have confirmed the futures of three of their international stars before the end of the year.

The club have announced that they have retained Olivia Kernick, Amber Hall and Mya Hill-Moana, with the trio signing contract extensions with the Bondi-based club.

Kernick has signed a two-year extension until the end of the 2025 season, whilst Amber Hall and Mya Hill-Moana have inked a one-year extension to remain at the Roosters for the 2024 season.

Renowned for her tenacity, Kernick has been a mainstay of the team since debuting in 2021 and played every minute of every match in the club's premiership run and was named Dally M Second Rower of the Year in 2022.

Amber Hall is considered one of the toughest forwards in the competition and has been a regular of the Kiwi Ferns since 2013. After only joining the club last season after a four-season stint with the Brisbane Broncos NRLW, her year was cut short due to a Lisfranc injury.

Finally, Mya Hill-Moana is one of the best young forwards at the Roosters and is a Premiership-winner, Māori All Star and New Zealand Fern at just 21 years of age.

“Olivia and Mya have been a part of our squad for a few years now, and in terms of dedication and commitment to the team, they're right up there, so it's great to have them locked in for the coming years,” said Roosters NRLW Head Coach, John Strange in a club statement.

“Amber is a high-quality player and she has been doing well in her recovery. She was sorely missed in our 2023 campaign so it will be great to have her experience back in the squad next season."