Brisbane teenager Xavier Coates is in the sights of the Melbourne Storm, who see the Origin young gun as a potential replacement for Josh Addo-Carr.

According to WWOS’ The Mole, the Storm are keen on luring the Broncos flyer south for the 2022 season as their star man Addo-Carr eyes a return home to Sydney.

With ‘the Foxx’ set to leave in 12 months time and the premiers already losing Suliasi Vunivalu to rugby union, Melbourne will have plenty of wiggle room to add to their squad and will be looking to add pace out wide.

Coates had an impressive season at Red Hill and with the Maroons in his debut Origin series, with Kevin Walters seeing the 19-year-old as a vital asset for the Broncos moving forward.

Coates played 12 games for the Broncos in 2020 and had scored five tries in his opening five games for the season.

Melbourne have added George Jennings from Parramatta and Reimis Smith from Canterbury ahead of the 2021 season.