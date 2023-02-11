Selwyn Cobbo has been slapped with a $15,000 fine following comments he made about head coach Kevin Walters on a podcast late last year.

Cobbo appeared on the Back of the 135 podcast in November last year, and declared he was a good person, but not a good coach.

“He's a good person and a good bloke but I don't think he's a good coach,” Cobbo said on the podcast.

“He's not the best coach but he's alright.

“He does a lot for the club but the way he coaches is a bit weird.”

The Courier Mail revealed the Indigenous All Stars winger has been hit with a $15,000 fine following the incident, with $10,000 to be donated to a charity of his choice while a personal fine of $5,000 has been suspended.

The club is also putting Selwyn through mentoring off the field in a bid to train him to avoid another similar incident.

The form of Cobbo came under fire last season, requesting a game off late in the year despite the club teetering on the edge of the top eight.

Despite being slandered by the rep winger, Walters is in Cobbo's corner and backing the All Star to learn from his mistake.

“We don't talk about fines externally, we keep those things in house, I'm not sure how it got leaked, but I will say that Selwyn has certainly learnt from it,” Walters told The Courier Mail.

“He has been really impressive with his pre-season.

“I am looking forward to having another good year with him. He is a good kid, we love him here at the Broncos and I am looking forward to watching him play for the Indigenous team and we'll welcome him back next week in a Broncos jersey.” Despite having interest in both centre and fullback, Cobbo is set to remain on the right wing in 2023, and has put on six kilograms this off-season to clock in at 103kgs. The winger had a shocking start to the Indigenous All Stars clash, dropping a bomb in the first quarter that led to the Maori's opening try before bombing a try of his own minutes later after putting Latrell Mitchell's cut-out ball on the turf.