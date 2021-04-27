2021-04-29T09:50:00Z
|1
|Caleb Aekins
|2
|Bailey Simonsson
|3
|Sebastian Kris
|4
|Curtis Scott
|5
|Jordan Rapana
|6
|Jack Wighton
|7
|George Williams
|8
|Ryan James
|9
|Tom Starling
|10
|Emre Guler
|11
|Corey Harawira-Naera
|12
|Elliott Whitehead
|13
|Ryan Sutton
|INTERCHANGE
|14
|Siliva Havili
|15
|Joseph Tapine
|16
|Corey Horsburgh
|17
|Hudson Young
|RESERVES
|18
|Matthew Timoko
|19
|Iosia Soliola
|20
|Matt Frawley
|21
|Dunamis Lui
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Cody Walker
|1
|Alex Johnston
|2
|Dane Gagai
|3
|Campbell Graham
|4
|Jaxson Paulo
|5
|Benji Marshall
|6
|Adam Reynolds
|7
|Thomas Burgess
|8
|Damien Cook
|9
|Tevita Tatola
|10
|Keaon Koloamatangi
|11
|Jaydn Su’a
|12
|Cameron Murray
|13
|INTERCHANGE
|Mark Nicholls
|14
|Liam Knight
|15
|Jacob Host
|16
|Jai Arrow
|17
|RESERVES
|Steven Marsters
|18
|Hame Sele
|19
|Patrick Mago
|20
|Dean Hawkins
|21
2021-04-30T08:00:00Z
|1
|Nicho Hynes
|2
|Reimis Smith
|3
|Tom Eisenhuth
|4
|Justin Olam
|5
|Josh Addo-Carr
|6
|Cameron Munster
|7
|Jahrome Hughes
|8
|Jesse Bromwich
|9
|Brandon Smith
|10
|Christian Welch
|11
|Felise Kaufusi
|12
|Kenneath Bromwich
|13
|Tui Kamikamica
|INTERCHANGE
|14
|Harry Grant
|15
|Dale Finucane
|16
|Chris Lewis
|17
|Ryley Jacks
|RESERVES
|18
|Aaron Pene
|19
|Dean Ieremia
|20
|Trent Loiero
|21
|Isaac Lumelume
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|William Kennedy
|1
|Mawene Hiroti
|2
|Will Chambers
|3
|Jesse Ramien
|4
|Connor Tracey
|5
|Shaun Johnson
|6
|Chad Townsend
|7
|Aiden Tolman
|8
|Blayke Brailey
|9
|Aaron Woods
|10
|Briton Nikora
|11
|Wade Graham
|12
|Toby Rudolf
|13
|INTERCHANGE
|Teig Wilton
|14
|Braydon Trindall
|15
|Jack Williams
|16
|Braden Hamlin-Uele
|17
|RESERVES
|Matt Moylan
|18
|Billy Magoulias
|19
|Franklin Pele
|20
|Josh Dugan
|21
2021-04-30T09:55:00Z
|1
|Jamayne Isaako
|2
|Xavier Coates
|3
|Jesse Arthars
|4
|Herbie Farnworth
|5
|Corey Oates
|6
|Anthony Milford
|7
|Tyson Gamble
|8
|Matthew Lodge
|9
|Jake Turpin
|10
|Payne Haas
|11
|Jordan Riki
|12
|Tevita Pangai Junior
|13
|Patrick Carrigan
|INTERCHANGE
|14
|Danny Levi
|15
|Thomas Flegler
|16
|Ethan Bullemor
|17
|Rhys Kennedy
|RESERVES
|18
|Tesi Niu
|19
|John Asiata
|20
|David Mead
|21
|Brodie Croft
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|AJ Brimson
|1
|Anthony Don
|2
|Brian Kelly
|3
|Phillip Sami
|4
|Corey Thompson
|5
|Ashley Taylor
|6
|Jamal Fogarty
|7
|Jarrod Wallace
|8
|Mitch Rein
|9
|Moeaki Fotuaika
|10
|Kevin Proctor
|11
|David Fifita
|12
|Tyrone Peachey
|13
|INTERCHANGE
|Erin Clark
|14
|Jaimin Jolliffe
|15
|Herman Ese’ese
|16
|Sam McIntyre
|17
|RESERVES
|Beau Fermor
|18
|Tanah Boyd
|19
|Jai Whitbread
|20
|Darius Farmer
|21
2021-05-01T05:00:00Z
|1
|Dylan Edwards
|2
|Charlie Staines
|3
|Stephen Crichton
|4
|Matt Burton
|5
|Brian To’o
|6
|Jarome Luai
|7
|Nathan Cleary
|8
|Moses Leota
|9
|Apisai Koroisau
|10
|James Fisher-Harris
|11
|Viliame Kikau
|12
|Kurt Capewell
|13
|Isaah Yeo
|INTERCHANGE
|14
|Tyrone May
|15
|Spencer Leniu
|16
|Matthew Eisenhuth
|17
|Liam Martin
|RESERVES
|18
|Scott Sorensen
|19
|Mitch Kenny
|20
|Robert Jennings
|21
|Brent Naden
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Tom Trbojevic
|1
|Jason Saab
|2
|Brad Parker
|3
|Morgan Harper
|4
|Reuben Garrick
|5
|Kieran Foran
|6
|Daly Cherry-Evans
|7
|Taniela Paseka
|8
|Lachlan Croker
|9
|Martin Taupau
|10
|Haumole Olakau’atu
|11
|Josh Schuster
|12
|Jake Trbojevic
|13
|INTERCHANGE
|Cade Cust
|14
|Josh Aloiai
|15
|Sean Keppie
|16
|Toafofoa Sipley
|17
|RESERVES
|Zac Saddler
|18
|Tevita Funa
|19
|Christian Tuipulotu
|20
|Ben Trbojevic
|21
2021-05-01T07:30:00Z
|1
|Nick Meaney
|2
|Nick Cotric
|3
|Will Hopoate
|4
|Corey Allan
|5
|Tui Katoa
|6
|Jake Averillo
|7
|Kyle Flanagan
|8
|Dylan Napa
|9
|Sione Katoa
|10
|Luke Thompson
|11
|Adam Elliott
|12
|Chris Smith
|13
|Corey Waddell
|INTERCHANGE
|14
|Bradley Deitz
|15
|Renouf Atoni
|16
|Ava Seumanufagai
|17
|Matt Doorey
|RESERVES
|19
|Brandon Wakeham
|20
|Joe Stimson
|21
|D. Watene-Zelezniak
|23
|Ofahiki Ogden
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Clinton Gutherson
|1
|Maika Sivo
|2
|Tom Opacic
|3
|Marata Niukore
|4
|Blake Ferguson
|5
|Dylan Brown
|6
|Mitchell Moses
|7
|R. Campbell-Gillard
|8
|Reed Mahoney
|9
|Junior Paulo
|10
|Shaun Lane
|11
|Isaiah Papali’i
|12
|Nathan Brown
|13
|INTERCHANGE
|Oregon Kaufusi
|14
|Ryan Matterson
|15
|Haze Dunster
|16
|Bryce Cartwright
|17
|RESERVES
|Joey Lussick
|18
|Keegan Hipgrave
|19
|Wiremu Greig
|20
|Jordan Rankin
|21
2021-05-01T09:35:00Z
|1
|Kalyn Ponga
|2
|Starford To’a
|3
|Enari Tuala
|4
|Bradman Best
|5
|Brayden Musgrove
|6
|Kurt Mann
|7
|Blake Green
|8
|David Klemmer
|9
|Jayden Brailey
|10
|Daniel Saifiti
|11
|Tyson Frizell
|12
|Mitch Barnett
|13
|Connor Watson
|INTERCHANGE
|14
|Sauaso Sue
|15
|Jacob Saifiti
|16
|Josh King
|17
|Brodie Jones
|RESERVES
|18
|Pasami Saulo
|19
|Phoenix Crossland
|20
|Lachlan Fitzgibbon
|21
|Tex Hoy
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|James Tedesco
|1
|Daniel Tupou
|2
|Josh Morris
|3
|Joseph Manu
|4
|Brett Morris
|5
|Drew Hutchison
|6
|Sam Walker
|7
|Isaac Liu
|8
|Sam Verrills
|9
|Lindsay Collins
|10
|Angus Crichton
|11
|Sitili Tupouniua
|12
|Victor Radley
|13
|INTERCHANGE
|Ben Marschke
|14
|J. Waerea-Hargreaves
|15
|Nat Butcher
|16
|Siosiua Taukeiaho
|17
|RESERVES
|Fletcher Baker
|18
|Matt Ikuvalu
|19
|Egan Butcher
|20
|Joseph Suaalii
|21
2021-05-02T04:00:00Z
|1
|Roger Tuivasa-Sheck
|2
|David Fusitu’a
|3
|Adam Pompey
|4
|Rocco Berry
|5
|Ken Maumalo
|6
|Reece Walsh
|7
|Kodi Nikorima
|8
|Jamayne Taunoa-Brown
|9
|Wayde Egan
|10
|Kane Evans
|11
|Josh Curran
|12
|Ben Murdoch-Masila
|13
|Tohu Harris
|INTERCHANGE
|14
|Jazz Tevaga
|15
|Leeson Ah Mau
|16
|Bunty Afoa
|17
|Bayley Sironen
|RESERVES
|18
|Jack Murchie
|20
|Sean O’Sullivan
|21
|Tom Ale
|22
|Taniela Otukolo
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Valentine Holmes
|1
|Kyle Feldt
|2
|Justin O’Neill
|3
|Connelly Lemuelu
|4
|Murray Taulagi
|5
|Scott Drinkwater
|6
|Ben Hampton
|7
|Coen Hess
|8
|Reece Robson
|9
|Jordan McLean
|10
|Shane Wright
|11
|Ben Condon
|12
|Jason Taumalolo
|13
|INTERCHANGE
|Jake Granville
|14
|Lachlan Burr
|15
|Francis Molo
|16
|Corey Jensen
|17
|RESERVES
|Peter Hola
|18
|Javid Bowen
|19
|Tom Gilbert
|20
|Jake Clifford
|21
2021-05-02T06:05:00Z
|1
|Matthew Dufty
|2
|Cody Ramsey
|3
|Jack Bird
|4
|Zac Lomax
|5
|Max Feagai
|6
|Corey Norman
|7
|Ben Hunt
|8
|Blake Lawrie
|9
|Andrew McCullough
|10
|Paul Vaughan
|11
|Josh Kerr
|12
|Tariq Sims
|13
|Tyrell Fuimaono
|INTERCHANGE
|14
|Adam Clune
|15
|Josh McGuire
|16
|Daniel Alvaro
|17
|Billy Burns
|RESERVES
|18
|Kaide Ellis
|19
|Jackson Ford
|20
|Poasa Faamausili
|21
|Junior Amone
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Daine Laurie
|1
|David Nofoaluma
|2
|Joseph Leilua
|3
|James Roberts
|4
|Tommy Talau
|5
|Adam Doueihi
|6
|Luke Brooks
|7
|James Tamou
|8
|Jake Simpkin
|9
|Alex Twal
|10
|Luke Garner
|11
|Luciano Leilua
|12
|Joe Ofahengaue
|13
|INTERCHANGE
|Moses Mbye
|14
|Stefano Utoikamanu
|15
|Alex Seyfarth
|16
|Thomas Mikaele
|17
|RESERVES
|Michael Chee-Kam
|18
|Zane Musgrove
|19
|Tom Amone
|20
|Jacob Liddle
|21