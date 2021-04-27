2021-04-29T09:50:00ZGIO Stadium
Raiders
Rabbitohs
MATCH CENTRE
1 Caleb AekinsCaleb Aekins
2 Bailey SimonssonBailey Simonsson
3 Sebastian KrisSebastian Kris
4 Curtis ScottCurtis Scott
5 Jordan RapanaJordan Rapana
6 Jack WightonJack Wighton
7 George WilliamsGeorge Williams
8 Ryan JamesRyan James
9 Tom StarlingTom Starling
10 Emre GulerEmre Guler
11 Corey Harawira-NaeraCorey Harawira-Naera
12 Elliott WhiteheadElliott Whitehead
13 Ryan SuttonRyan Sutton
 INTERCHANGE
14 Siliva HaviliSiliva Havili
15 Joseph TapineJoseph Tapine
16 Corey HorsburghCorey Horsburgh
17 Hudson YoungHudson Young
 RESERVES
18 Matthew TimokoMatthew Timoko
19 Iosia SoliolaIosia Soliola
20 Matt FrawleyMatt Frawley
21 Dunamis LuiDunamis Lui
Fullback
Wing
Centre
Centre
Wing
Five-eighth
Halfback
Prop
Hooker
Prop
Second Row
Second Row
Lock
 
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
 
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Cody WalkerCody Walker 1
Alex JohnstonAlex Johnston 2
Dane GagaiDane Gagai 3
Campbell GrahamCampbell Graham 4
Jaxson PauloJaxson Paulo 5
Benji MarshallBenji Marshall 6
Adam ReynoldsAdam Reynolds 7
Thomas BurgessThomas Burgess 8
Damien CookDamien Cook 9
Tevita TatolaTevita Tatola 10
Keaon KoloamatangiKeaon Koloamatangi 11
Jaydn Su’aJaydn Su’a 12
Cameron MurrayCameron Murray 13
 INTERCHANGE
Mark NichollsMark Nicholls 14
Liam KnightLiam Knight 15
Jacob HostJacob Host 16
Jai ArrowJai Arrow 17
 RESERVES
Steven MarstersSteven Marsters 18
Hame SeleHame Sele 19
Patrick MagoPatrick Mago 20
Dean HawkinsDean Hawkins 21

2021-04-30T08:00:00ZAAMI Park
Storm
Sharks
MATCH CENTRE
1 Nicho HynesNicho Hynes
2 Reimis SmithReimis Smith
3 Tom EisenhuthTom Eisenhuth
4 Justin OlamJustin Olam
5 Josh Addo-CarrJosh Addo-Carr
6 Cameron MunsterCameron Munster
7 Jahrome HughesJahrome Hughes
8 Jesse BromwichJesse Bromwich
9 Brandon SmithBrandon Smith
10 Christian WelchChristian Welch
11 Felise KaufusiFelise Kaufusi
12 Kenneath BromwichKenneath Bromwich
13 Tui KamikamicaTui Kamikamica
 INTERCHANGE
14 Harry GrantHarry Grant
15 Dale FinucaneDale Finucane
16 Chris LewisChris Lewis
17 Ryley JacksRyley Jacks
 RESERVES
18 Aaron PeneAaron Pene
19 Dean IeremiaDean Ieremia
20 Trent LoieroTrent Loiero
21 Isaac LumelumeIsaac Lumelume
Fullback
Wing
Centre
Centre
Wing
Five-eighth
Halfback
Prop
Hooker
Prop
Second Row
Second Row
Lock
 
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
 
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
William KennedyWilliam Kennedy 1
Mawene HirotiMawene Hiroti 2
Will ChambersWill Chambers 3
Jesse RamienJesse Ramien 4
Connor TraceyConnor Tracey 5
Shaun JohnsonShaun Johnson 6
Chad TownsendChad Townsend 7
Aiden TolmanAiden Tolman 8
Blayke BraileyBlayke Brailey 9
Aaron WoodsAaron Woods 10
Briton NikoraBriton Nikora 11
Wade GrahamWade Graham 12
Toby RudolfToby Rudolf 13
 INTERCHANGE
Teig WiltonTeig Wilton 14
Braydon TrindallBraydon Trindall 15
Jack WilliamsJack Williams 16
Braden Hamlin-UeleBraden Hamlin-Uele 17
 RESERVES
Matt MoylanMatt Moylan 18
Billy MagouliasBilly Magoulias 19
Franklin PeleFranklin Pele 20
Josh DuganJosh Dugan 21

2021-04-30T09:55:00ZSuncorp Stadium
Broncos
Titans
MATCH CENTRE
1 Jamayne IsaakoJamayne Isaako
2 Xavier CoatesXavier Coates
3 Jesse ArtharsJesse Arthars
4 Herbie FarnworthHerbie Farnworth
5 Corey OatesCorey Oates
6 Anthony MilfordAnthony Milford
7 Tyson GambleTyson Gamble
8 Matthew LodgeMatthew Lodge
9 Jake TurpinJake Turpin
10 Payne HaasPayne Haas
11 Jordan RikiJordan Riki
12 Tevita Pangai JuniorTevita Pangai Junior
13 Patrick CarriganPatrick Carrigan
 INTERCHANGE
14 Danny LeviDanny Levi
15 Thomas FleglerThomas Flegler
16 Ethan BullemorEthan Bullemor
17 Rhys KennedyRhys Kennedy
 RESERVES
18 Tesi NiuTesi Niu
19 John AsiataJohn Asiata
20 David MeadDavid Mead
21 Brodie CroftBrodie Croft
Fullback
Wing
Centre
Centre
Wing
Five-eighth
Halfback
Prop
Hooker
Prop
Second Row
Second Row
Lock
 
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
 
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
AJ BrimsonAJ Brimson 1
Anthony DonAnthony Don 2
Brian KellyBrian Kelly 3
Phillip SamiPhillip Sami 4
Corey ThompsonCorey Thompson 5
Ashley TaylorAshley Taylor 6
Jamal FogartyJamal Fogarty 7
Jarrod WallaceJarrod Wallace 8
Mitch ReinMitch Rein 9
Moeaki FotuaikaMoeaki Fotuaika 10
Kevin ProctorKevin Proctor 11
David FifitaDavid Fifita 12
Tyrone PeacheyTyrone Peachey 13
 INTERCHANGE
Erin ClarkErin Clark 14
Jaimin JolliffeJaimin Jolliffe 15
Herman Ese’eseHerman Ese’ese 16
Sam McIntyreSam McIntyre 17
 RESERVES
Beau FermorBeau Fermor 18
Tanah BoydTanah Boyd 19
Jai WhitbreadJai Whitbread 20
Darius FarmerDarius Farmer 21

2021-05-01T05:00:00ZCarrington Park
Panthers
Sea Eagles
MATCH CENTRE
1 Dylan EdwardsDylan Edwards
2 Charlie StainesCharlie Staines
3 Stephen CrichtonStephen Crichton
4 Matt BurtonMatt Burton
5 Brian To’oBrian To’o
6 Jarome LuaiJarome Luai
7 Nathan ClearyNathan Cleary
8 Moses LeotaMoses Leota
9 Apisai KoroisauApisai Koroisau
10 James Fisher-HarrisJames Fisher-Harris
11 Viliame KikauViliame Kikau
12 Kurt CapewellKurt Capewell
13 Isaah YeoIsaah Yeo
 INTERCHANGE
14 Tyrone MayTyrone May
15 Spencer LeniuSpencer Leniu
16 Matthew EisenhuthMatthew Eisenhuth
17 Liam MartinLiam Martin
 RESERVES
18 Scott SorensenScott Sorensen
19 Mitch KennyMitch Kenny
20 Robert JenningsRobert Jennings
21 Brent NadenBrent Naden
Fullback
Wing
Centre
Centre
Wing
Five-eighth
Halfback
Prop
Hooker
Prop
Second Row
Second Row
Lock
 
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
 
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Tom TrbojevicTom Trbojevic 1
Jason SaabJason Saab 2
Brad ParkerBrad Parker 3
Morgan HarperMorgan Harper 4
Reuben GarrickReuben Garrick 5
Kieran ForanKieran Foran 6
Daly Cherry-EvansDaly Cherry-Evans 7
Taniela PasekaTaniela Paseka 8
Lachlan CrokerLachlan Croker 9
Martin TaupauMartin Taupau 10
Haumole Olakau’atuHaumole Olakau’atu 11
Josh SchusterJosh Schuster 12
Jake TrbojevicJake Trbojevic 13
 INTERCHANGE
Cade CustCade Cust 14
Josh AloiaiJosh Aloiai 15
Sean KeppieSean Keppie 16
Toafofoa SipleyToafofoa Sipley 17
 RESERVES
Zac SaddlerZac Saddler 18
Tevita FunaTevita Funa 19
Christian TuipulotuChristian Tuipulotu 20
Ben TrbojevicBen Trbojevic 21

2021-05-01T07:30:00ZStadium Australia
Bulldogs
Eels
MATCH CENTRE
1 Nick MeaneyNick Meaney
2 Nick CotricNick Cotric
3 Will HopoateWill Hopoate
4 Corey AllanCorey Allan
5 Tui KatoaTui Katoa
6 Jake AverilloJake Averillo
7 Kyle FlanaganKyle Flanagan
8 Dylan NapaDylan Napa
9 Sione KatoaSione Katoa
10 Luke ThompsonLuke Thompson
11 Adam ElliottAdam Elliott
12 Chris SmithChris Smith
13 Corey WaddellCorey Waddell
 INTERCHANGE
14 Bradley DeitzBradley Deitz
15 Renouf AtoniRenouf Atoni
16 Ava SeumanufagaiAva Seumanufagai
17 Matt DooreyMatt Doorey
 RESERVES
19 Brandon WakehamBrandon Wakeham
20 Joe StimsonJoe Stimson
21 D. Watene-ZelezniakDallin Watene-Zelezniak
23 Ofahiki OgdenOfahiki Ogden
Fullback
Wing
Centre
Centre
Wing
Five-eighth
Halfback
Prop
Hooker
Prop
Second Row
Second Row
Lock
 
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
 
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Clinton GuthersonClinton Gutherson 1
Maika SivoMaika Sivo 2
Tom OpacicTom Opacic 3
Marata NiukoreMarata Niukore 4
Blake FergusonBlake Ferguson 5
Dylan BrownDylan Brown 6
Mitchell MosesMitchell Moses 7
R. Campbell-GillardReagan Campbell-Gillard 8
Reed MahoneyReed Mahoney 9
Junior PauloJunior Paulo 10
Shaun LaneShaun Lane 11
Isaiah Papali’iIsaiah Papali’i 12
Nathan BrownNathan Brown 13
 INTERCHANGE
Oregon KaufusiOregon Kaufusi 14
Ryan MattersonRyan Matterson 15
Haze DunsterHaze Dunster 16
Bryce CartwrightBryce Cartwright 17
 RESERVES
Joey LussickJoey Lussick 18
Keegan HipgraveKeegan Hipgrave 19
Wiremu GreigWiremu Greig 20
Jordan RankinJordan Rankin 21

2021-05-01T09:35:00ZMcDonald Jones Stadium
Knights
Roosters
MATCH CENTRE
1 Kalyn PongaKalyn Ponga
2 Starford To’aStarford To’a
3 Enari TualaEnari Tuala
4 Bradman BestBradman Best
5 Brayden MusgroveBrayden Musgrove
6 Kurt MannKurt Mann
7 Blake GreenBlake Green
8 David KlemmerDavid Klemmer
9 Jayden BraileyJayden Brailey
10 Daniel SaifitiDaniel Saifiti
11 Tyson FrizellTyson Frizell
12 Mitch BarnettMitch Barnett
13 Connor WatsonConnor Watson
 INTERCHANGE
14 Sauaso SueSauaso Sue
15 Jacob SaifitiJacob Saifiti
16 Josh KingJosh King
17 Brodie JonesBrodie Jones
 RESERVES
18 Pasami SauloPasami Saulo
19 Phoenix CrosslandPhoenix Crossland
20 Lachlan FitzgibbonLachlan Fitzgibbon
21 Tex HoyTex Hoy
Fullback
Wing
Centre
Centre
Wing
Five-eighth
Halfback
Prop
Hooker
Prop
Second Row
Second Row
Lock
 
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
 
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
James TedescoJames Tedesco 1
Daniel TupouDaniel Tupou 2
Josh MorrisJosh Morris 3
Joseph ManuJoseph Manu 4
Brett MorrisBrett Morris 5
Drew HutchisonDrew Hutchison 6
Sam WalkerSam Walker 7
Isaac LiuIsaac Liu 8
Sam VerrillsSam Verrills 9
Lindsay CollinsLindsay Collins 10
Angus CrichtonAngus Crichton 11
Sitili TupouniuaSitili Tupouniua 12
Victor RadleyVictor Radley 13
 INTERCHANGE
Ben MarschkeBen Marschke 14
J. Waerea-HargreavesJared Waerea-Hargreaves 15
Nat ButcherNat Butcher 16
Siosiua TaukeiahoSiosiua Taukeiaho 17
 RESERVES
Fletcher BakerFletcher Baker 18
Matt IkuvaluMatt Ikuvalu 19
Egan ButcherEgan Butcher 20
Joseph SuaaliiJoseph Suaalii 21

2021-05-02T04:00:00ZCentral Coast Stadium
Warriors
Cowboys
MATCH CENTRE
1 Roger Tuivasa-SheckRoger Tuivasa-Sheck
2 David Fusitu’aDavid Fusitu’a
3 Adam PompeyAdam Pompey
4 Rocco BerryRocco Berry
5 Ken MaumaloKen Maumalo
6 Reece WalshReece Walsh
7 Kodi NikorimaKodi Nikorima
8 Jamayne Taunoa-BrownJamayne Taunoa-Brown
9 Wayde EganWayde Egan
10 Kane EvansKane Evans
11 Josh CurranJosh Curran
12 Ben Murdoch-MasilaBen Murdoch-Masila
13 Tohu HarrisTohu Harris
 INTERCHANGE
14 Jazz TevagaJazz Tevaga
15 Leeson Ah MauLeeson Ah Mau
16 Bunty AfoaBunty Afoa
17 Bayley SironenBayley Sironen
 RESERVES
18 Jack MurchieJack Murchie
20 Sean O’SullivanSean O’Sullivan
21 Tom AleTom Ale
22 Taniela OtukoloTaniela Otukolo
Fullback
Wing
Centre
Centre
Wing
Five-eighth
Halfback
Prop
Hooker
Prop
Second Row
Second Row
Lock
 
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
 
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Valentine HolmesValentine Holmes 1
Kyle FeldtKyle Feldt 2
Justin O’NeillJustin O’Neill 3
Connelly LemueluConnelly Lemuelu 4
Murray TaulagiMurray Taulagi 5
Scott DrinkwaterScott Drinkwater 6
Ben HamptonBen Hampton 7
Coen HessCoen Hess 8
Reece RobsonReece Robson 9
Jordan McLeanJordan McLean 10
Shane WrightShane Wright 11
Ben CondonBen Condon 12
Jason TaumaloloJason Taumalolo 13
 INTERCHANGE
Jake GranvilleJake Granville 14
Lachlan BurrLachlan Burr 15
Francis MoloFrancis Molo 16
Corey JensenCorey Jensen 17
 RESERVES
Peter HolaPeter Hola 18
Javid BowenJavid Bowen 19
Tom GilbertTom Gilbert 20
Jake CliffordJake Clifford 21

2021-05-02T06:05:00ZWIN Stadium
Dragons
Wests Tigers
MATCH CENTRE
1 Matthew DuftyMatthew Dufty
2 Cody RamseyCody Ramsey
3 Jack BirdJack Bird
4 Zac LomaxZac Lomax
5 Max FeagaiMax Feagai
6 Corey NormanCorey Norman
7 Ben HuntBen Hunt
8 Blake LawrieBlake Lawrie
9 Andrew McCulloughAndrew McCullough
10 Paul VaughanPaul Vaughan
11 Josh KerrJosh Kerr
12 Tariq SimsTariq Sims
13 Tyrell FuimaonoTyrell Fuimaono
 INTERCHANGE
14 Adam CluneAdam Clune
15 Josh McGuireJosh McGuire
16 Daniel AlvaroDaniel Alvaro
17 Billy BurnsBilly Burns
 RESERVES
18 Kaide EllisKaide Ellis
19 Jackson FordJackson Ford
20 Poasa FaamausiliPoasa Faamausili
21 Junior AmoneJunior Amone
Fullback
Wing
Centre
Centre
Wing
Five-eighth
Halfback
Prop
Hooker
Prop
Second Row
Second Row
Lock
 
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
 
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Daine LaurieDaine Laurie 1
David NofoalumaDavid Nofoaluma 2
Joseph LeiluaJoseph Leilua 3
James RobertsJames Roberts 4
Tommy TalauTommy Talau 5
Adam DoueihiAdam Doueihi 6
Luke BrooksLuke Brooks 7
James TamouJames Tamou 8
Jake SimpkinJake Simpkin 9
Alex TwalAlex Twal 10
Luke GarnerLuke Garner 11
Luciano LeiluaLuciano Leilua 12
Joe OfahengaueJoe Ofahengaue 13
 INTERCHANGE
Moses MbyeMoses Mbye 14
Stefano UtoikamanuStefano Utoikamanu 15
Alex SeyfarthAlex Seyfarth 16
Thomas MikaeleThomas Mikaele 17
 RESERVES
Michael Chee-KamMichael Chee-Kam 18
Zane MusgroveZane Musgrove 19
Tom AmoneTom Amone 20
Jacob LiddleJacob Liddle 21