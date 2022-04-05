2022-04-07T09:50:00ZMcDonald Jones Stadium
Knights
Sea Eagles
MATCH CENTRE
1 Kalyn PongaKalyn Ponga
2 Dominic YoungDominic Young
3 Dane GagaiDane Gagai
4 Bradman BestBradman Best
5 Enari TualaEnari Tuala
6 Jake CliffordJake Clifford
7 Adam CluneAdam Clune
8 Jacob SaifitiJacob Saifiti
9 Chris RandallChris Randall
10 Daniel SaifitiDaniel Saifiti
11 Tyson FrizellTyson Frizell
12 Brodie JonesBrodie Jones
13 Kurt MannKurt Mann
 INTERCHANGE
14 Phoenix CrosslandPhoenix Crossland
15 Sauaso SueSauaso Sue
16 Leo ThompsonLeo Thompson
17 Jirah MomoiseaJirah Momoisea
 RESERVES
18 Simi SasagiSimi Sasagi
19 Pasami SauloPasami Saulo
20 Tex HoyTex Hoy
21 Edrick LeeEdrick Lee
22 Jason PurcellJason Purcell
23 Dylan LucasDylan Lucas
24 Brayden MusgroveBrayden Musgrove
Fullback
Wing
Centre
Centre
Wing
Five-eighth
Halfback
Prop
Hooker
Prop
Second Row
Second Row
Lock
 
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
 
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Tolutau KoulaTolutau Koula 1
Jason SaabJason Saab 2
Christian TuipulotuChristian Tuipulotu 3
Morgan HarperMorgan Harper 4
Reuben GarrickReuben Garrick 5
Kieran ForanKieran Foran 6
Daly Cherry-EvansDaly Cherry-Evans 7
Josh AloiaiJosh Aloiai 8
Lachlan CrokerLachlan Croker 9
Martin TaupauMartin Taupau 10
Haumole Olakau'atuHaumole Olakau'atu 11
Andrew DaveyAndrew Davey 12
Jake TrbojevicJake Trbojevic 13
 INTERCHANGE
Dylan WalkerDylan Walker 14
Karl LawtonKarl Lawton 15
Sean KeppieSean Keppie 16
Taniela PasekaTaniela Paseka 17
 RESERVES
Ethan BullemorEthan Bullemor 18
Toafofoa SipleyToafofoa Sipley 19
Brad ParkerBrad Parker 20
Jorge TaufuaJorge Taufua 21
Kurt De LuisKurt De Luis 22
Kaeo WeekesKaeo Weekes 23
Ben TrbojevicBen Trbojevic 24

2022-04-08T08:00:00ZMoreton Daily Stadium
Warriors
Cowboys
MATCH CENTRE
1 Reece WalshReece Walsh
2 Edward KosiEdward Kosi
3 Jesse ArtharsJesse Arthars
4 Adam PompeyAdam Pompey
5 Marcelo MontoyaMarcelo Montoya
6 Chanel Harris-TavitaChanel Harris-Tavita
7 Shaun JohnsonShaun Johnson
8 Bunty AfoaBunty Afoa
9 Wayde EganWayde Egan
10 Matthew LodgeMatthew Lodge
11 Euan AitkenEuan Aitken
12 Bayley SironenBayley Sironen
13 Josh CurranJosh Curran
 INTERCHANGE
14 Kodi NikorimaKodi Nikorima
15 Eliesa KatoaEliesa Katoa
16 Aaron PeneAaron Pene
17 Jack MurchieJack Murchie
 RESERVES
18 Taniela OtukoloTaniela Otukolo
20 Addin Fonua-BlakeAddin Fonua-Blake
21 Rocco BerryRocco Berry
22 P. Petterson-RobatiPride Petterson-Robati
23 Junior RatuvaJunior Ratuva
24 Viliami VaileaViliami Vailea
25 Otukinekina KepuOtukinekina Kepu
Fullback
Wing
Centre
Centre
Wing
Five-eighth
Halfback
Prop
Hooker
Prop
Second Row
Second Row
Lock
 
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
 
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Scott DrinkwaterScott Drinkwater 1
Kyle FeldtKyle Feldt 2
Valentine HolmesValentine Holmes 3
Peta HikuPeta Hiku 4
Murray TaulagiMurray Taulagi 5
Tom DeardenTom Dearden 6
Chad TownsendChad Townsend 7
Jordan McLeanJordan McLean 8
Reece RobsonReece Robson 9
Jamayne Taunoa-BrownJamayne Taunoa-Brown 10
Tom GilbertTom Gilbert 11
Jeremiah NanaiJeremiah Nanai 12
Jason TaumaloloJason Taumalolo 13
 INTERCHANGE
Jake GranvilleJake Granville 14
Heilum LukiHeilum Luki 15
Reuben CotterReuben Cotter 16
Griffin NeameGriffin Neame 17
 RESERVES
Coen HessCoen Hess 18
Brendan ElliotBrendan Elliot 19
Connelly LemueluConnelly Lemuelu 20
Emry PereEmry Pere 21
Ben CondonBen Condon 22
Ben HamptonBen Hampton 23
Daejarn AsiDaejarn Asi 24

2022-04-08T09:55:00ZSuncorp Stadium
Broncos
Roosters
MATCH CENTRE
1 Tesi NiuTesi Niu
2 Corey OatesCorey Oates
3 Kotoni StaggsKotoni Staggs
4 Herbie FarnworthHerbie Farnworth
5 Selwyn CobboSelwyn Cobbo
6 Billy WaltersBilly Walters
7 Adam ReynoldsAdam Reynolds
8 Keenan PalasiaKeenan Palasia
9 Jake TurpinJake Turpin
10 Payne HaasPayne Haas
11 Kurt CapewellKurt Capewell
12 Jordan RikiJordan Riki
13 Kobe HetheringtonKobe Hetherington
 INTERCHANGE
14 Ryan JamesRyan James
15 Corey JensenCorey Jensen
16 TC RobatiTC Robati
17 Cory PaixCory Paix
 RESERVES
18 Tyson GambleTyson Gamble
19 Rhys KennedyRhys Kennedy
20 Brenko LeeBrenko Lee
21 Delouise HoeterDelouise Hoeter
22 Jordan PereiraJordan Pereira
23 Ezra MamEzra Mam
24 Logan BaylissLogan Bayliss
Fullback
Wing
Centre
Centre
Wing
Five-eighth
Halfback
Prop
Hooker
Prop
Second Row
Second Row
Lock
 
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
 
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
James TedescoJames Tedesco 1
Daniel TupouDaniel Tupou 2
Paul MomirovskiPaul Momirovski 3
Joseph ManuJoseph Manu 4
Kevin NaiqamaKevin Naiqama 5
Sam WalkerSam Walker 6
Luke KearyLuke Keary 7
J. Waerea-HargreavesJared Waerea-Hargreaves 8
Connor WatsonConnor Watson 9
Siosiua TaukeiahoSiosiua Taukeiaho 10
Nat ButcherNat Butcher 11
Sitili TupouniuaSitili Tupouniua 12
Victor RadleyVictor Radley 13
 INTERCHANGE
Drew HutchisonDrew Hutchison 14
Daniel Suluka-FifitaDaniel Suluka-Fifita 15
Angus CrichtonAngus Crichton 16
Lindsay CollinsLindsay Collins 17
 RESERVES
Naufahu WhyteNaufahu Whyte 18
Renouf AtoniRenouf Atoni 19
Lachlan LamLachlan Lam 20
Sam VerrillsSam Verrills 21
Adam KeighranAdam Keighran 22
Joseph SuaaliiJoseph Suaalii 23
Fletcher BakerFletcher Baker 24

2022-04-09T05:00:00ZMcDonalds Park
Raiders
Storm
MATCH CENTRE
1 C. Nicoll-KlokstadCharnze Nicoll-Klokstad
2 Nick CotricNick Cotric
3 Matthew TimokoMatthew Timoko
4 Semi ValemeiSemi Valemei
5 Jordan RapanaJordan Rapana
6 Jack WightonJack Wighton
7 Brad SchneiderBrad Schneider
8 Josh PapaliiJosh Papalii
9 Tom StarlingTom Starling
10 Joseph TapineJoseph Tapine
11 Hudson YoungHudson Young
12 Corey Harawira-NaeraCorey Harawira-Naera
13 Elliott WhiteheadElliott Whitehead
 INTERCHANGE
14 Matt FrawleyMatt Frawley
15 Emre GulerEmre Guler
16 Adam ElliottAdam Elliott
17 Corey HorsburghCorey Horsburgh
 RESERVES
18 Xavier SavageXavier Savage
19 Ryan SuttonRyan Sutton
20 James SchillerJames Schiller
21 Harry RushtonHarry Rushton
22 Jarrod CrokerJarrod Croker
23 Trey MooneyTrey Mooney
24 Peter HolaPeter Hola
Fullback
Wing
Centre
Centre
Wing
Five-eighth
Halfback
Prop
Hooker
Prop
Second Row
Second Row
Lock
 
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
 
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Ryan PapenhuyzenRyan Papenhuyzen 1
Nick MeaneyNick Meaney 2
Reimis SmithReimis Smith 3
Justin OlamJustin Olam 4
Xavier CoatesXavier Coates 5
Cameron MunsterCameron Munster 6
Jahrome HughesJahrome Hughes 7
Jesse BromwichJesse Bromwich 8
Harry GrantHarry Grant 9
N. Asofa-SolomonaNelson Asofa-Solomona 10
Felise KaufusiFelise Kaufusi 11
Kenneath BromwichKenneath Bromwich 12
Josh KingJosh King 13
 INTERCHANGE
Brandon SmithBrandon Smith 14
Alec MacDonaldAlec MacDonald 15
Trent LoieroTrent Loiero 16
Tepai MoeroaTepai Moeroa 17
 RESERVES
Tyran WishartTyran Wishart 18
Chris LewisChris Lewis 19
Marion SeveMarion Seve 20
Jayden NikorimaJayden Nikorima 21
Jordan GrantJordan Grant 22
Will WarbrickWill Warbrick 23
Sualauvi FaalogoSualauvi Faalogo 24

2022-04-09T07:30:00ZStadium Australia
Rabbitohs
Dragons
MATCH CENTRE
1 Latrell MitchellLatrell Mitchell
2 Alex JohnstonAlex Johnston
3 Taane MilneTaane Milne
4 Campbell GrahamCampbell Graham
5 Josh MansourJosh Mansour
6 Cody WalkerCody Walker
7 Lachlan IliasLachlan Ilias
8 Tevita TatolaTevita Tatola
9 Damien CookDamien Cook
10 Thomas BurgessThomas Burgess
11 Keaon KoloamatangiKeaon Koloamatangi
12 Jai ArrowJai Arrow
13 Cameron MurrayCameron Murray
 INTERCHANGE
14 Blake TaaffeBlake Taaffe
15 Jacob HostJacob Host
16 Davvy MoaleDavvy Moale
17 Liam KnightLiam Knight
 RESERVES
18 Hame SeleHame Sele
19 Isaiah TassIsaiah Tass
20 Peter MamouzelosPeter Mamouzelos
21 Richie KennarRichie Kennar
22 Dean HawkinsDean Hawkins
23 Jaxson PauloJaxson Paulo
24 Siliva HaviliSiliva Havili
Fullback
Wing
Centre
Centre
Wing
Five-eighth
Halfback
Prop
Hooker
Prop
Second Row
Second Row
Lock
 
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
 
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Moses MbyeMoses Mbye 1
Mathew FeagaiMathew Feagai 2
Moses SuliMoses Suli 3
Zac LomaxZac Lomax 4
Mikaele RavalawaMikaele Ravalawa 5
Jack BirdJack Bird 6
Ben HuntBen Hunt 7
Francis MoloFrancis Molo 8
Andrew McCulloughAndrew McCullough 9
Aaron WoodsAaron Woods 10
Tariq SimsTariq Sims 11
Jaydn Su'aJaydn Su'a 12
Jack de BelinJack de Belin 13
 INTERCHANGE
Talatau AmoneTalatau Amone 14
Josh KerrJosh Kerr 15
Blake LawrieBlake Lawrie 16
Jackson FordJackson Ford 17
 RESERVES
Tautau MogaTautau Moga 18
George BurgessGeorge Burgess 19
Jack GosiewskiJack Gosiewski 20
Tyrell SloanTyrell Sloan 21
Daniel AlvaroDaniel Alvaro 22
Poasa FaamausiliPoasa Faamausili 23
Jaiyden HuntJaiyden Hunt 24

2022-04-09T09:35:00ZCbus Super Stadium
Titans
Eels
MATCH CENTRE
1 Jamayne IsaakoJamayne Isaako
2 Corey ThompsonCorey Thompson
3 Phillip SamiPhillip Sami
4 Patrick HerbertPatrick Herbert
5 Greg MarzhewGreg Marzhew
6 AJ BrimsonAJ Brimson
7 Toby SextonToby Sexton
8 Moeaki FotuaikaMoeaki Fotuaika
9 Erin ClarkErin Clark
10 Isaac LiuIsaac Liu
11 David FifitaDavid Fifita
12 Beau FermorBeau Fermor
13 Tino Fa'asuamaleauiTino Fa'asuamaleaui
 INTERCHANGE
14 Will SmithWill Smith
15 Jarrod WallaceJarrod Wallace
16 Jaimin JolliffeJaimin Jolliffe
17 Kevin ProctorKevin Proctor
 RESERVES
18 Paul TurnerPaul Turner
19 Sam McIntyreSam McIntyre
20 Sam LisoneSam Lisone
21 Herman Ese'eseHerman Ese'ese
22 Sosefo FifitaSosefo Fifita
23 Tony FrancisTony Francis
24 Jacob AlickJacob Alick
Fullback
Wing
Centre
Centre
Wing
Five-eighth
Halfback
Prop
Hooker
Prop
Second Row
Second Row
Lock
 
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
 
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Clinton GuthersonClinton Gutherson 1
Waqa BlakeWaqa Blake 2
Will PenisiniWill Penisini 3
Tom OpacicTom Opacic 4
Bailey SimonssonBailey Simonsson 5
Dylan BrownDylan Brown 6
Mitchell MosesMitchell Moses 7
R. Campbell-GillardReagan Campbell-Gillard 8
Reed MahoneyReed Mahoney 9
Junior PauloJunior Paulo 10
Shaun LaneShaun Lane 11
Isaiah Papali'iIsaiah Papali'i 12
Nathan BrownNathan Brown 13
 INTERCHANGE
Makahesi MakatoaMakahesi Makatoa 14
Ryan MattersonRyan Matterson 15
Oregon KaufusiOregon Kaufusi 16
Mitch ReinMitch Rein 17
 RESERVES
Bryce CartwrightBryce Cartwright 18
Wiremu GreigWiremu Greig 19
Hayze PerhamHayze Perham 20
Samuel LoizouSamuel Loizou 21
Jakob ArthurJakob Arthur 22
Marata NiukoreMarata Niukore 23
Solomone NaidukiSolomone Naiduki 24

2022-04-10T06:05:00ZPointsBet Stadium
Sharks
Wests Tigers
MATCH CENTRE
1 William KennedyWilliam Kennedy
2 Sione KatoaSione Katoa
3 Jesse RamienJesse Ramien
4 Siosifa TalakaiSiosifa Talakai
5 Ronaldo MulitaloRonaldo Mulitalo
6 Matt MoylanMatt Moylan
7 Nicho HynesNicho Hynes
8 Toby RudolfToby Rudolf
9 Blayke BraileyBlayke Brailey
10 Braden Hamlin-UeleBraden Hamlin-Uele
11 Briton NikoraBriton Nikora
12 Teig WiltonTeig Wilton
13 Dale FinucaneDale Finucane
 INTERCHANGE
14 Aiden TolmanAiden Tolman
15 Cameron McInnesCameron McInnes
16 Braydon TrindallBraydon Trindall
17 Andrew FifitaAndrew Fifita
 RESERVES
18 Jack WilliamsJack Williams
19 Mawene HirotiMawene Hiroti
20 Lachlan MillerLachlan Miller
21 Royce HuntRoyce Hunt
22 Jonaiah LualuaJonaiah Lualua
23 Kade DykesKade Dykes
24 Franklin PeleFranklin Pele
Fullback
Wing
Centre
Centre
Wing
Five-eighth
Halfback
Prop
Hooker
Prop
Second Row
Second Row
Lock
 
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
 
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Daine LaurieDaine Laurie 1
David NofoalumaDavid Nofoaluma 2
James RobertsJames Roberts 3
Oliver GildartOliver Gildart 4
Ken MaumaloKen Maumalo 5
Jock MaddenJock Madden 6
Luke BrooksLuke Brooks 7
James TamouJames Tamou 8
Jacob LiddleJacob Liddle 9
Zane MusgroveZane Musgrove 10
Kelma TuilagiKelma Tuilagi 11
Luciano LeiluaLuciano Leilua 12
Joe OfahengaueJoe Ofahengaue 13
 INTERCHANGE
Tyrone PeacheyTyrone Peachey 14
Alex TwalAlex Twal 15
Luke GarnerLuke Garner 16
Alex SeyfarthAlex Seyfarth 17
 RESERVES
Starford To'aStarford To'a 18
Jake SimpkinJake Simpkin 19
Thomas MikaeleThomas Mikaele 20
Austin DiasAustin Dias 21
Tukimihia SimpkinsTukimihia Simpkins 22
Junior TupouJunior Tupou 23
Rua NgatikauraRua Ngatikaura 24

2022-04-10T08:15:00ZCommBank Stadium
Bulldogs
Panthers
MATCH CENTRE
1 Matt DuftyMatt Dufty
2 Brent NadenBrent Naden
3 Braidon BurnsBraidon Burns
4 Jake AverilloJake Averillo
5 Josh Addo-CarrJosh Addo-Carr
6 Matt BurtonMatt Burton
7 Kyle FlanaganKyle Flanagan
8 Luke ThompsonLuke Thompson
9 Jeremy Marshall-KingJeremy Marshall-King
10 Paul VaughanPaul Vaughan
11 Corey WaddellCorey Waddell
12 Tevita Pangai JuniorTevita Pangai Junior
13 Josh JacksonJosh Jackson
 INTERCHANGE
14 Brandon WakehamBrandon Wakeham
15 Chris PatoloChris Patolo
16 Max KingMax King
17 Joe StimsonJoe Stimson
 RESERVES
19 Bailey Biondi-OdoBailey Biondi-Odo
20 Reece HoffmanReece Hoffman
21 Aaron SchouppAaron Schoupp
22 Jayden OkunborJayden Okunbor
23 Ava SeumanufagaiAva Seumanufagai
24 Joshua CookJoshua Cook
25 Jackson TopineJackson Topine
Fullback
Wing
Centre
Centre
Wing
Five-eighth
Halfback
Prop
Hooker
Prop
Second Row
Second Row
Lock
 
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
 
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Dylan EdwardsDylan Edwards 1
Charlie StainesCharlie Staines 2
Izack TagoIzack Tago 3
Stephen CrichtonStephen Crichton 4
Taylan MayTaylan May 5
Jarome LuaiJarome Luai 6
Nathan ClearyNathan Cleary 7
Matthew EisenhuthMatthew Eisenhuth 8
Apisai KoroisauApisai Koroisau 9
James Fisher-HarrisJames Fisher-Harris 10
Viliame KikauViliame Kikau 11
Liam MartinLiam Martin 12
Isaah YeoIsaah Yeo 13
 INTERCHANGE
Mitch KennyMitch Kenny 14
Scott SorensenScott Sorensen 15
Spencer LeniuSpencer Leniu 16
Jaeman SalmonJaeman Salmon 17
 RESERVES
Robert JenningsRobert Jennings 18
Chris SmithChris Smith 19
J'maine HopgoodJ'maine Hopgood 20
Lindsay SmithLindsay Smith 21
Soni LukeSoni Luke 22
Christian CrichtonChristian Crichton 23
Sean O'SullivanSean O'Sullivan 24

