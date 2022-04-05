2022-04-07T09:50:00Z
|1
|Kalyn Ponga
|2
|Dominic Young
|3
|Dane Gagai
|4
|Bradman Best
|5
|Enari Tuala
|6
|Jake Clifford
|7
|Adam Clune
|8
|Jacob Saifiti
|9
|Chris Randall
|10
|Daniel Saifiti
|11
|Tyson Frizell
|12
|Brodie Jones
|13
|Kurt Mann
|INTERCHANGE
|14
|Phoenix Crossland
|15
|Sauaso Sue
|16
|Leo Thompson
|17
|Jirah Momoisea
|RESERVES
|18
|Simi Sasagi
|19
|Pasami Saulo
|20
|Tex Hoy
|21
|Edrick Lee
|22
|Jason Purcell
|23
|Dylan Lucas
|24
|Brayden Musgrove
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Tolutau Koula
|1
|Jason Saab
|2
|Christian Tuipulotu
|3
|Morgan Harper
|4
|Reuben Garrick
|5
|Kieran Foran
|6
|Daly Cherry-Evans
|7
|Josh Aloiai
|8
|Lachlan Croker
|9
|Martin Taupau
|10
|Haumole Olakau'atu
|11
|Andrew Davey
|12
|Jake Trbojevic
|13
|INTERCHANGE
|Dylan Walker
|14
|Karl Lawton
|15
|Sean Keppie
|16
|Taniela Paseka
|17
|RESERVES
|Ethan Bullemor
|18
|Toafofoa Sipley
|19
|Brad Parker
|20
|Jorge Taufua
|21
|Kurt De Luis
|22
|Kaeo Weekes
|23
|Ben Trbojevic
|24
2022-04-08T08:00:00Z
|1
|Reece Walsh
|2
|Edward Kosi
|3
|Jesse Arthars
|4
|Adam Pompey
|5
|Marcelo Montoya
|6
|Chanel Harris-Tavita
|7
|Shaun Johnson
|8
|Bunty Afoa
|9
|Wayde Egan
|10
|Matthew Lodge
|11
|Euan Aitken
|12
|Bayley Sironen
|13
|Josh Curran
|INTERCHANGE
|14
|Kodi Nikorima
|15
|Eliesa Katoa
|16
|Aaron Pene
|17
|Jack Murchie
|RESERVES
|18
|Taniela Otukolo
|20
|Addin Fonua-Blake
|21
|Rocco Berry
|22
|P. Petterson-Robati
|23
|Junior Ratuva
|24
|Viliami Vailea
|25
|Otukinekina Kepu
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Scott Drinkwater
|1
|Kyle Feldt
|2
|Valentine Holmes
|3
|Peta Hiku
|4
|Murray Taulagi
|5
|Tom Dearden
|6
|Chad Townsend
|7
|Jordan McLean
|8
|Reece Robson
|9
|Jamayne Taunoa-Brown
|10
|Tom Gilbert
|11
|Jeremiah Nanai
|12
|Jason Taumalolo
|13
|INTERCHANGE
|Jake Granville
|14
|Heilum Luki
|15
|Reuben Cotter
|16
|Griffin Neame
|17
|RESERVES
|Coen Hess
|18
|Brendan Elliot
|19
|Connelly Lemuelu
|20
|Emry Pere
|21
|Ben Condon
|22
|Ben Hampton
|23
|Daejarn Asi
|24
2022-04-08T09:55:00Z
|1
|Tesi Niu
|2
|Corey Oates
|3
|Kotoni Staggs
|4
|Herbie Farnworth
|5
|Selwyn Cobbo
|6
|Billy Walters
|7
|Adam Reynolds
|8
|Keenan Palasia
|9
|Jake Turpin
|10
|Payne Haas
|11
|Kurt Capewell
|12
|Jordan Riki
|13
|Kobe Hetherington
|INTERCHANGE
|14
|Ryan James
|15
|Corey Jensen
|16
|TC Robati
|17
|Cory Paix
|RESERVES
|18
|Tyson Gamble
|19
|Rhys Kennedy
|20
|Brenko Lee
|21
|Delouise Hoeter
|22
|Jordan Pereira
|23
|Ezra Mam
|24
|Logan Bayliss
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|James Tedesco
|1
|Daniel Tupou
|2
|Paul Momirovski
|3
|Joseph Manu
|4
|Kevin Naiqama
|5
|Sam Walker
|6
|Luke Keary
|7
|J. Waerea-Hargreaves
|8
|Connor Watson
|9
|Siosiua Taukeiaho
|10
|Nat Butcher
|11
|Sitili Tupouniua
|12
|Victor Radley
|13
|INTERCHANGE
|Drew Hutchison
|14
|Daniel Suluka-Fifita
|15
|Angus Crichton
|16
|Lindsay Collins
|17
|RESERVES
|Naufahu Whyte
|18
|Renouf Atoni
|19
|Lachlan Lam
|20
|Sam Verrills
|21
|Adam Keighran
|22
|Joseph Suaalii
|23
|Fletcher Baker
|24
2022-04-09T05:00:00Z
|1
|C. Nicoll-Klokstad
|2
|Nick Cotric
|3
|Matthew Timoko
|4
|Semi Valemei
|5
|Jordan Rapana
|6
|Jack Wighton
|7
|Brad Schneider
|8
|Josh Papalii
|9
|Tom Starling
|10
|Joseph Tapine
|11
|Hudson Young
|12
|Corey Harawira-Naera
|13
|Elliott Whitehead
|INTERCHANGE
|14
|Matt Frawley
|15
|Emre Guler
|16
|Adam Elliott
|17
|Corey Horsburgh
|RESERVES
|18
|Xavier Savage
|19
|Ryan Sutton
|20
|James Schiller
|21
|Harry Rushton
|22
|Jarrod Croker
|23
|Trey Mooney
|24
|Peter Hola
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Ryan Papenhuyzen
|1
|Nick Meaney
|2
|Reimis Smith
|3
|Justin Olam
|4
|Xavier Coates
|5
|Cameron Munster
|6
|Jahrome Hughes
|7
|Jesse Bromwich
|8
|Harry Grant
|9
|N. Asofa-Solomona
|10
|Felise Kaufusi
|11
|Kenneath Bromwich
|12
|Josh King
|13
|INTERCHANGE
|Brandon Smith
|14
|Alec MacDonald
|15
|Trent Loiero
|16
|Tepai Moeroa
|17
|RESERVES
|Tyran Wishart
|18
|Chris Lewis
|19
|Marion Seve
|20
|Jayden Nikorima
|21
|Jordan Grant
|22
|Will Warbrick
|23
|Sualauvi Faalogo
|24
2022-04-09T07:30:00Z
|1
|Latrell Mitchell
|2
|Alex Johnston
|3
|Taane Milne
|4
|Campbell Graham
|5
|Josh Mansour
|6
|Cody Walker
|7
|Lachlan Ilias
|8
|Tevita Tatola
|9
|Damien Cook
|10
|Thomas Burgess
|11
|Keaon Koloamatangi
|12
|Jai Arrow
|13
|Cameron Murray
|INTERCHANGE
|14
|Blake Taaffe
|15
|Jacob Host
|16
|Davvy Moale
|17
|Liam Knight
|RESERVES
|18
|Hame Sele
|19
|Isaiah Tass
|20
|Peter Mamouzelos
|21
|Richie Kennar
|22
|Dean Hawkins
|23
|Jaxson Paulo
|24
|Siliva Havili
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Moses Mbye
|1
|Mathew Feagai
|2
|Moses Suli
|3
|Zac Lomax
|4
|Mikaele Ravalawa
|5
|Jack Bird
|6
|Ben Hunt
|7
|Francis Molo
|8
|Andrew McCullough
|9
|Aaron Woods
|10
|Tariq Sims
|11
|Jaydn Su'a
|12
|Jack de Belin
|13
|INTERCHANGE
|Talatau Amone
|14
|Josh Kerr
|15
|Blake Lawrie
|16
|Jackson Ford
|17
|RESERVES
|Tautau Moga
|18
|George Burgess
|19
|Jack Gosiewski
|20
|Tyrell Sloan
|21
|Daniel Alvaro
|22
|Poasa Faamausili
|23
|Jaiyden Hunt
|24
2022-04-09T09:35:00Z
|1
|Jamayne Isaako
|2
|Corey Thompson
|3
|Phillip Sami
|4
|Patrick Herbert
|5
|Greg Marzhew
|6
|AJ Brimson
|7
|Toby Sexton
|8
|Moeaki Fotuaika
|9
|Erin Clark
|10
|Isaac Liu
|11
|David Fifita
|12
|Beau Fermor
|13
|Tino Fa'asuamaleaui
|INTERCHANGE
|14
|Will Smith
|15
|Jarrod Wallace
|16
|Jaimin Jolliffe
|17
|Kevin Proctor
|RESERVES
|18
|Paul Turner
|19
|Sam McIntyre
|20
|Sam Lisone
|21
|Herman Ese'ese
|22
|Sosefo Fifita
|23
|Tony Francis
|24
|Jacob Alick
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Clinton Gutherson
|1
|Waqa Blake
|2
|Will Penisini
|3
|Tom Opacic
|4
|Bailey Simonsson
|5
|Dylan Brown
|6
|Mitchell Moses
|7
|R. Campbell-Gillard
|8
|Reed Mahoney
|9
|Junior Paulo
|10
|Shaun Lane
|11
|Isaiah Papali'i
|12
|Nathan Brown
|13
|INTERCHANGE
|Makahesi Makatoa
|14
|Ryan Matterson
|15
|Oregon Kaufusi
|16
|Mitch Rein
|17
|RESERVES
|Bryce Cartwright
|18
|Wiremu Greig
|19
|Hayze Perham
|20
|Samuel Loizou
|21
|Jakob Arthur
|22
|Marata Niukore
|23
|Solomone Naiduki
|24
2022-04-10T06:05:00Z
|1
|William Kennedy
|2
|Sione Katoa
|3
|Jesse Ramien
|4
|Siosifa Talakai
|5
|Ronaldo Mulitalo
|6
|Matt Moylan
|7
|Nicho Hynes
|8
|Toby Rudolf
|9
|Blayke Brailey
|10
|Braden Hamlin-Uele
|11
|Briton Nikora
|12
|Teig Wilton
|13
|Dale Finucane
|INTERCHANGE
|14
|Aiden Tolman
|15
|Cameron McInnes
|16
|Braydon Trindall
|17
|Andrew Fifita
|RESERVES
|18
|Jack Williams
|19
|Mawene Hiroti
|20
|Lachlan Miller
|21
|Royce Hunt
|22
|Jonaiah Lualua
|23
|Kade Dykes
|24
|Franklin Pele
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Daine Laurie
|1
|David Nofoaluma
|2
|James Roberts
|3
|Oliver Gildart
|4
|Ken Maumalo
|5
|Jock Madden
|6
|Luke Brooks
|7
|James Tamou
|8
|Jacob Liddle
|9
|Zane Musgrove
|10
|Kelma Tuilagi
|11
|Luciano Leilua
|12
|Joe Ofahengaue
|13
|INTERCHANGE
|Tyrone Peachey
|14
|Alex Twal
|15
|Luke Garner
|16
|Alex Seyfarth
|17
|RESERVES
|Starford To'a
|18
|Jake Simpkin
|19
|Thomas Mikaele
|20
|Austin Dias
|21
|Tukimihia Simpkins
|22
|Junior Tupou
|23
|Rua Ngatikaura
|24
2022-04-10T08:15:00Z
|1
|Matt Dufty
|2
|Brent Naden
|3
|Braidon Burns
|4
|Jake Averillo
|5
|Josh Addo-Carr
|6
|Matt Burton
|7
|Kyle Flanagan
|8
|Luke Thompson
|9
|Jeremy Marshall-King
|10
|Paul Vaughan
|11
|Corey Waddell
|12
|Tevita Pangai Junior
|13
|Josh Jackson
|INTERCHANGE
|14
|Brandon Wakeham
|15
|Chris Patolo
|16
|Max King
|17
|Joe Stimson
|RESERVES
|19
|Bailey Biondi-Odo
|20
|Reece Hoffman
|21
|Aaron Schoupp
|22
|Jayden Okunbor
|23
|Ava Seumanufagai
|24
|Joshua Cook
|25
|Jackson Topine
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Dylan Edwards
|1
|Charlie Staines
|2
|Izack Tago
|3
|Stephen Crichton
|4
|Taylan May
|5
|Jarome Luai
|6
|Nathan Cleary
|7
|Matthew Eisenhuth
|8
|Apisai Koroisau
|9
|James Fisher-Harris
|10
|Viliame Kikau
|11
|Liam Martin
|12
|Isaah Yeo
|13
|INTERCHANGE
|Mitch Kenny
|14
|Scott Sorensen
|15
|Spencer Leniu
|16
|Jaeman Salmon
|17
|RESERVES
|Robert Jennings
|18
|Chris Smith
|19
|J'maine Hopgood
|20
|Lindsay Smith
|21
|Soni Luke
|22
|Christian Crichton
|23
|Sean O'Sullivan
|24