The Sydney Roosters have moved to bolster their outside-back depth for 2026, securing yet another Manly Sea Eagles gun.

The club confirmed on Monday the signature of experienced NRL campaigner Tommy Talau, who will join the club with immediate effect for the 2026 season.

Talau is expected to add cover and competition to a Roosters backline that is set to undergo significant change over the next couple of years.

Roosters Head of Recruitment Joel Carbone said the club identified Talau as a strong fit for their roster build moving forward, pointing to his reliability and versatility at NRL level.

"Tommy's signature adds valuable depth and experience to our backline," Carbone said.

"He's a strong competitor who has shown he can perform consistently at NRL level, and we believe he'll complement the talent we already have within our squad."

The 25-year-old brings 83 NRL appearances to Bondi after debuting in 2019, with the ability to cover both centre and wing roles, a trait increasingly valued by clubs navigating injuries, Origin periods and evolving squad structures.

Talau's arrival comes as the Roosters continue to plan beyond 2026, with several high-profile backline names set to depart the club or linked to retirement in the coming seasons.

With the club placing an increased emphasis on roster flexibility, Talau's signing appears designed to ensure depth and experience are in place as the Roosters transition into their next phase.