Roger Tuivasa-Sheck will return to the New Zealand Warriors on a shock three-year deal.

It means Tuivasa-Sheck will play with the Warriors in 2024, 2025 and 2026.

The former NRL star left the sport at the end of the 2021 season following the end of the stint with the Warriors, having previously played for the Sydney Roosters.

Exiting for a two-year contract in Super Rugby with the Blues - who are based out of Auckland - Tuivasa-Sheck has failed to reach his potential in the 15-man code.

The Samoan-born 29-year-old was set to chase an All Blacks jersey at the World Cup, which will be held in France at the back-end of this year, however has only played three Tests for the nation.

With the World Cup to be played in September and October, Tuivasa-Sheck could still be considered for selection in the tournament even if he ultimately elects to re-sign in the NRL.

NRL contracts commence from November 1.

The star fullback, who had shifted in position at the end of his last stint with the Warriors to accommodate the start of the career of Reece Walsh, will front up for Warriorts pre-season training in November.

“It's hugely exciting knowing Roger is coming back to us, back to his home at Mount Smart Stadium,” said One New Zealand Warriors CEO Cameron George.

“When he went to rugby union he did so knowing he was always welcome back here if he wished to return to rugby league. We couldn't be more delighted it's happening.

“He's popular with the players and a real fan favourite. It's going to be so good seeing him back in our jersey.”

The Auckland-based rugby club said the decision made bu Tuivasa-Sheck wasn't an easy one.

One of the competition's most talented players during his previous stint, he played 195 NRL games between 2012 and 2021.

A regular face for the Kiwis, he played 20 Tests at international level, scoring 14 tries and regularly being among the nation's best across one-off Tests tournaments.

A return to the Warriors would leave questions over the future of Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad who only moved to the club ahead of this season after a stint with the Canberra Raiders.

The fullback, who made his debut for the Warriors, ultimately left the green machine on account of wanting to return home, and despite struggling to spend time in first grade at the Raiders last year, he has been the first-choice option for the Auckland-based side this season to date.

No timeline has been set for when Tuivasa-Sheck may confirm his future.