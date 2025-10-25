Even though they just won the premiership with the oldest halves combination of all time in Adam Reynolds and Ben Hunt, the Brisbane Broncos have the best future of any side in the NRL.

With Melbourne Storm youngster Jonah Pezet set to join the club in 2027, fullback phenom Reece Walsh getting better and better, and a plethora of young stars littered throughout the Broncos' ranks, the club couldn't be in a better position heading into the future.

Despite this, Reynolds has admitted he was caught off guard by the club's signing of Pezet, admitting he isn't as locked into retirement as many may believe.

The 35-year-old said the move “caught everyone off guard” but backed the club's plan to secure its long-term future.

“It surprised everyone a bit,” Reynolds said on the Inside Ball Podcast.

“But the club's doing what it needs to do to secure the future.”

Pezet shocked the NRL market after agreeing to a 12-month deal with the Eels before heading north to Brisbane from 2027.

The signing likely positions Pezet as Reynolds' successor; however, the veteran insists no decision has been made as to whether he will retire after 2026.

“I still feel like I've got some good footy left in me,” the Broncos skipper said.

“Next year will tell whether I want to go on or not, but a decision hasn't been made yet.”

Reynolds also acknowledged his recent run of injuries, including ongoing hamstring issues, but said he'll reassess in 2026 before deciding on retirement.

“There's no guarantee,” he said.

“I'll see how I feel and make the call then.”

Reynolds admitted he isn't sure what the move to acquire Pezet means for the club's young halves in Coby Black and Tom Duffy.

“We've got some good young quality halves like Coby Black, and we just [brought in Tom Duffy],” he said.

“Anytime a quality half comes on the market you've got to take a serious look.”

While Reynolds endorsed Pezet's signing, he conceded he hadn't seen much of the Melbourne youngster.

The veteran half added that competition under coach Michael Maguire can only strengthen Brisbane's spine.