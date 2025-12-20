New Gold Coast Titans coach Josh Hannay has reportedly made one of his first signings, luring an outside back to Queensland from his former club, where he worked as an assistant coach.

After turning down advances from the St George Illawarra Dragons to extend with the Cronulla Sharks for the 2026 NRL season, News Corp reports that Mawene Hiroti has now decided that he will exit the Shire-based side at the end of his current contract.

In leaving the club at the end of next year's campaign, the Maori All Stars representative is poised to ink a two-year contract with the Gold Coast Titans for the 2027 and 2028 seasons.

Currently contracted with the Sharks for a further 12 months, it is understood that they are not willing to grant him an early release due to New Zealand international winger Ronaldo Mulitalo sustaining a long-term injury, which has put a dent in their outside back stocks.

Entering his seventh NRL season, Hiroti will bring a wealth of experience to the Titans as they look to reshape and rebuild their roster under Hannay and will replace the outgoing Brian Kelly and Phillip Sami.

Although he has been around for more than half a decade, the 26-year-old has only been able to notch up 34 appearances in first-grade (five with the Rabbitohs and 29 with the Sharks), instead spending the majority of his career in reserve-grade.