The Professional Rugby League Match Officials have called on the NRL to make public the review of Wests Tigers CEO Shane Richardson's comments.

Richardson, in his first full season at the helm of the joint-venture club after joining midway through 2024, made public comments after a loss to the Penrith Panthers during Round 14 on June 8.

That game saw the Tigers come up just short, 18 points to 14, and was littered with calls that were critiqued by rugby league fans.

Speaking on the official Tigers podcast, Behind The Roar, the CEO said the refereeing was ordinary, and that teams at the bottom of the ladder simply don't get calls to go their way.

“I thought there were some pretty ordinary refereeing decisions (in the Panthers game) that certainly had an effect on us,” Richardson said at the time.

“I've learned over the years, though, that refereeing decisions never really go your way when you're battling up the ladder.

“For some reason, referees — and they're humans — they feel that the better teams are going to make better mistakes, less mistakes, when really that's not the case. But it is what it is.

“You've got to become one of the better teams to get some more of the rub of the green.”

The NRL promised a review into those comments at the time, but now, a month and a half later, that has been no update.

Now, chairman of the PRLMO John Choueifate has called on the NRL to make a move.

"What have they got to hide?" Choueifate said in a statement released by the organisation.

Richardson's comments were very public and very hurtful. They were broadcast across the country on social and digital media platforms and were the subject of radio talkback and football show panels.

"The NRL can't have it both ways. On one hand, they promise zero tolerance when it comes to criticism of match officials, while at the same time not disclosing what zero tolerance looks like.

"The NRL and the Integrity Unit need to show support of their officials and release the outcome of their investigation immediately."

The NRL have not been backwards in slapping coaches for making comments against referees this year, with Des Hasler and Todd Payten among those handed final warnings, although none have faced monetary penalties or other sanctions as yet.