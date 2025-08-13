The NRL have confirmed Queensland referee Jarrod Cole will take charge of his first men's NRL game during Round 24, officiating Sunday afternoon's fixture between the North Queensland Cowboys and Newcastle Knights.

A regular NRL touch judge and QLD Cup referee, Cole will be supported by Grant Atkins in the bunker during his debut.

Cole, per The Rugby League Project, has officiated 185 QLD Cup games. The QRL also appointed him to the QLD Cup grand final last year.

Elsewhere this weekend, the shrinking pool of officials for the NRL bunker continues, with Chris Butler to handle three games on the video screens.

Leading official Adam Gee will handle two, while Ashley Klein, Matt Noyen and Atkins are the other officials to handle the technology during Round 24.

Neither Belinda Sharpe nor Kasey Badger has been selected after being axed previously.

Liam Kennedy's role also continues to lessen, with one game on the sideline in the men's competition and two games in the bunker in the women's competition.

Here are all the appointments for the weekend ahead.

NRL Round 24

Ashley KleinZiggy Przeklasa-Adamski and Liam KennedyChris Butler

Todd SmithDamian Brady and Kieren IronsAshley Klein

Grant AtkinsDavid Munro and Matt NoyenAdam Gee

Peter GoughJon Stone and Chris SuttonAdam Gee

Wyatt RaymondBelinda Sharpe and Nick PelgraveChris Butler

Gerard SuttonDrew Oultram and Kasey BadgerMatt Noyen

Adam GeeDavid Munro and Daniel LuttringerChris Butler

NRLW Round 7

Cronulla Sharks vs Gold Coast Titans

Jarrod ColeMichael Wise and Tyson BroughGrant Atkins

Referee: Dillan Wells

Touch judges: Jake Sutherland and Karra-Lee Nolan

Bunker official: Liam Kennedy

Brisbane Broncos vs Parramatta Eels

Referee: Josh Eaton

Touch judges: Rochelle Tamarua and Hamish Kleijn

Bunker official: Liam Kennedy

New Zealand Warriors vs Canberra Raiders

Referee: Damian Brady

Touch judges: Paki Parkinson and Jack Feavers

Bunker official: Todd Smith

Wests Tigers vs St George Illawarra Dragons

Referee: Mitch Currie

Touch judges: Ethan Klein and Brayden Hunt

Bunker official: Kasey Badger

Sydney Roosters vs Newcastle Knights

Referee: Ziggy Przeklasa-Adamski

Touch judges: Dillan Wells and Jake Sutherland

Bunker official: Gerard Sutton

North Queensland Cowboys vs Canterbury Bulldogs

Referee: Tori Wilkie

Touch judges: Izzy Davidson and Rochelle Tamarua

Bunker official: Peter Gough