The NRL have confirmed Queensland referee Jarrod Cole will take charge of his first men's NRL game during Round 24, officiating Sunday afternoon's fixture between the North Queensland Cowboys and Newcastle Knights.
A regular NRL touch judge and QLD Cup referee, Cole will be supported by Grant Atkins in the bunker during his debut.
Cole, per The Rugby League Project, has officiated 185 QLD Cup games. The QRL also appointed him to the QLD Cup grand final last year.
Elsewhere this weekend, the shrinking pool of officials for the NRL bunker continues, with Chris Butler to handle three games on the video screens.
Leading official Adam Gee will handle two, while Ashley Klein, Matt Noyen and Atkins are the other officials to handle the technology during Round 24.
Neither Belinda Sharpe nor Kasey Badger has been selected after being axed previously.
Liam Kennedy's role also continues to lessen, with one game on the sideline in the men's competition and two games in the bunker in the women's competition.
Here are all the appointments for the weekend ahead.
NRL Round 24
Referee: Ashley Klein
Touch judges: Ziggy Przeklasa-Adamski and Liam Kennedy
Bunker official: Chris Butler
Referee: Todd Smith
Touch judges: Damian Brady and Kieren Irons
Bunker official: Ashley Klein
Referee: Grant Atkins
Touch judges: David Munro and Matt Noyen
Bunker official: Adam Gee
Referee: Peter Gough
Touch judges: Jon Stone and Chris Sutton
Bunker official: Adam Gee
Referee: Wyatt Raymond
Touch judges: Belinda Sharpe and Nick Pelgrave
Bunker official: Chris Butler
Referee: Gerard Sutton
Touch judges: Drew Oultram and Kasey Badger
Bunker official: Matt Noyen
Referee: Adam Gee
Touch judges: David Munro and Daniel Luttringer
Bunker official: Chris Butler
Referee: Jarrod Cole
Touch judges: Michael Wise and Tyson Brough
Bunker official: Grant Atkins
NRLW Round 7
Cronulla Sharks vs Gold Coast Titans
Referee: Dillan Wells
Touch judges: Jake Sutherland and Karra-Lee Nolan
Bunker official: Liam Kennedy
Brisbane Broncos vs Parramatta Eels
Referee: Josh Eaton
Touch judges: Rochelle Tamarua and Hamish Kleijn
Bunker official: Liam Kennedy
New Zealand Warriors vs Canberra Raiders
Referee: Damian Brady
Touch judges: Paki Parkinson and Jack Feavers
Bunker official: Todd Smith
Wests Tigers vs St George Illawarra Dragons
Referee: Mitch Currie
Touch judges: Ethan Klein and Brayden Hunt
Bunker official: Kasey Badger
Sydney Roosters vs Newcastle Knights
Referee: Ziggy Przeklasa-Adamski
Touch judges: Dillan Wells and Jake Sutherland
Bunker official: Gerard Sutton
North Queensland Cowboys vs Canterbury Bulldogs
Referee: Tori Wilkie
Touch judges: Izzy Davidson and Rochelle Tamarua
Bunker official: Peter Gough