The 14 teams playing in Round 19 of the 2025 NRL season have confirmed their teams, with plenty of changes.

There is a big call in the halves at the Sydney Roosters, while plenty of attention will be placed on the Gold Coast Titans where a star has been recalled.

Other injury replacements have been confirmed around the competition, while there will be doubt about most Origin players up until game time this weekend.

Here are all the changes for Round 19 in this week's installment of Rapid Fire.

» All the Round 19 team lists

Byes: South Sydney Rabbitohs, Canberra Raiders, Manly Sea Eagles

Cronulla Sharks

Daniel Atkinson is in for the Sharks, taking the spot of Billy Burns on the bench.

That means Siosifa Talakai remains in the centres for another week.

The Dolphins

Kodi Nikorima is out with a badly timed hamstring injury. Sean O'Sullivan plays in his place at five-eighth.

Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow has been named to back up from Origin 3.

Jake Averillo goes to the wing, with Max Feagai into the centres in a straight swap, but a surprise move.

Newcastle Knights

Melbourne Storm

St George Illawarra Dragons

Sydney Roosters

North Queensland Cowboys

Canterbury Bulldogs

New Zealand Warriors

Wests Tigers

Parramatta Eels

Tallyn da Silva makes his Eels debut on the bench. Joash Papalii drops out.

Charlie Guymer starts in place of Kelma Tuilagi, with Sam Tuivaiti added to the bench.

Bailey Simonsson is close to a return, named in the reserves.

Penrith Panthers

Gold Coast Titans

Jayden Campbell is back for the Titans in the number seven jumper.

David Fifita also returns off the interchange bench.

Campbell takes the spot of Tom Weaver, while Fifita's return means Iszac Fa'asuamaleaui is dropped.

Allan Fitzgibbon is out, with Jaylan de Groot on the wing.

Tino Fa'asuamaleaui and Moeaki Fotuaika have both been named to start after Origin 3.

Brisbane Broncos