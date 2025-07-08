The 14 teams playing in Round 19 of the 2025 NRL season have confirmed their teams, with plenty of changes.
There is a big call in the halves at the Sydney Roosters, while plenty of attention will be placed on the Gold Coast Titans where a star has been recalled.
Other injury replacements have been confirmed around the competition, while there will be doubt about most Origin players up until game time this weekend.
Here are all the changes for Round 19 in this week's installment of Rapid Fire.
Byes: South Sydney Rabbitohs, Canberra Raiders, Manly Sea Eagles
2025-07-11T10:00:00Z
Sharks Stadium
CRO
2025-07-11T10:00:00Z
DOL
Cronulla Sharks
- Daniel Atkinson is in for the Sharks, taking the spot of Billy Burns on the bench.
- That means Siosifa Talakai remains in the centres for another week.
The Dolphins
- Kodi Nikorima is out with a badly timed hamstring injury. Sean O'Sullivan plays in his place at five-eighth.
- Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow has been named to back up from Origin 3.
- Jake Averillo goes to the wing, with Max Feagai into the centres in a straight swap, but a surprise move.
2025-07-12T05:00:00Z
McDonald Jones
NEW
2025-07-12T05:00:00Z
MEL
Newcastle Knights
- Fletcher Hunt takes Kalyn Ponga's spot at fullback.
- Greg Marzhew is back from an arm injury so James Schiller goes to the reserves.
- Leo Thompson is back from suspension. Tyson Frizell goes to lock, Phoenix Crossland dummy half, Jayden Brailey the bench and Thomas Cant is left out.
Melbourne Storm
- Cameron Munster, Harry Grant and Trent Loiero are all only named as reserves in backing up from Game 3.
- Stefano Utoikamanu has been named on the bench with Alec MacDonald out.
- Ryan Papenhuyzen returns after being a late out last week. Nick Meaney goes to centre, Grant Anderson to the wing and Kane Bradley is out. Soiulagi Tuimalatu-Brown survives with his spot.
- Jack Howarth (appendicitis) is 18th man and could play.
2025-07-12T07:30:00Z
Netstrata Jubilee
STI
2025-07-12T07:30:00Z
SYD
St George Illawarra Dragons
- Valentine Holmes has been named to back up from Origin 3. Corey Allan drops out.
- Luciano Leilua and Hamish Stewart are back as well, with Leilua to start. Michael Molo drops to the bench, and in a baffling move, Loko Pasifiki Tonga is dropped alongside with Viliami Fifita.
Sydney Roosters
- Sam Walker is back from injury and will go straight into the halves with Sandon Smith out, and Hugo Savala at five-eighth.
- Robert Toia will back up at centre, so Mark Nawaqanitawase moves to the wing and debutant Tom Rodwell drops out.
- Connor Watson (hooker), Lindsay Collins (prop), Angus Crichton (second-row) and Spencer Leniu (bench) are also all named to back-up.
- Victor Radley is also back on deck at lock, and Billy Smith also returns at centre.
- Ethan King, Benaiah Ioelu, Makahesi Makatoa, Max McCathie, Taylor Loselu and De La Salle Va'a drop out of the side. The first five are still on the reserves list.
- Egan Butcher and Blake Steep survive with spots on the bench.
2025-07-12T09:35:00Z
QLD Country Bank
NQL
2025-07-12T09:35:00Z
CAN
North Queensland Cowboys
- Reece Robson (hooker), Tom Dearden (halfback), Jeremiah Nanai (second-row) and Reuben Cotter (second-row) have all been named to back up.
- Karl Lawton is also back from suspension and slots in on the bench.
- With all of the Origin players starting, Harrison Edwards moves from hooker to lock and Kai O'Donnell moves from the edge to the bench.
- Tom Duffy, John Bateman, Kaiden Lahrs, Temple Kalepo and Sam McIntyre are the players out.
Canterbury Bulldogs
- Marcelo Montoya is out injured for the Bulldogs.
- Stephen Crichton, Max King, Kurt Mann and Jacob Kiraz are all named to back up from Origin.
- Matt Burton goes back to five-eighth and Lachlan Galvin the bench.
- Montoya is joined by Jake Turpin, Kurt Morrin and Jack Todd as the players out, while Harry Hayes is demoted to the bench, and Bailey Hayward starts at lock.
2025-07-13T04:00:00Z
Go Media Stadium
NZW
2025-07-13T04:00:00Z
WST
New Zealand Warriors
- Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad is out injured. Taine Tuaupiki takes his spot.
- Dallin Watene-Zelezniak is back from injury ahead of schedule. Ed Kosi drops out.
- Tanah Boyd takes over at halfback with Luke Metcalf's season over.
- Kurt Capewell is only in the reserves as a chance of backing up from Origin, so Jackson Ford is promoted to prop and Marata Niukore moves to the second-row.
- Leka Halasima starts, with Jacob Laban shuffling back to the bench.
- Tanner Stowers-Smith is the new face on the bench, effectively replacing Capewell.
Wests Tigers
- Jarome Luai is named to back up from Origin. Adam Doueihi goes back to centre and Luke Laulilii drops out.
- Apisai Koroisau returns. Tristan Hope plays from the bench.
- Jack Bird is back on the bench too, so Charlie Murray and Kit Laulilii are the two to drop out.
2025-07-13T06:05:00Z
CommBank Stadium
PAR
2025-07-13T06:05:00Z
PEN
Parramatta Eels
- Tallyn da Silva makes his Eels debut on the bench. Joash Papalii drops out.
- Charlie Guymer starts in place of Kelma Tuilagi, with Sam Tuivaiti added to the bench.
- Bailey Simonsson is close to a return, named in the reserves.
Penrith Panthers
- Nathan Cleary, Isaah Yeo, Liam Martin, Dylan Edwards and Brian To'o are all listed on the reserves for the Panthers.
- Daine Laurie, Paul Alamoti Brad Schneider, Isaiah Papali'i and Matthew Eisenhuth are named to start in their places.
- Jack Cole and Mavrik Geyer are the two new faces on the bench, with Schneider and Papali'i there in Penrith's last game against Canterbury.
2025-07-13T08:15:00Z
Cbus Super Stadium
GLD
2025-07-13T08:15:00Z
BRI
Gold Coast Titans
- Jayden Campbell is back for the Titans in the number seven jumper.
- David Fifita also returns off the interchange bench.
- Campbell takes the spot of Tom Weaver, while Fifita's return means Iszac Fa'asuamaleaui is dropped.
- Allan Fitzgibbon is out, with Jaylan de Groot on the wing.
- Tino Fa'asuamaleaui and Moeaki Fotuaika have both been named to start after Origin 3.
Brisbane Broncos
- Patrick Carrigan, Payne Haas and Gehamat Shibasaki are all named to back up from Origin, while Reece Walsh returns.
- Ben Hunt also returns from injury.
- Walsh is in for Selwyn Cobbo, while Hunt comes in for Cory Paix. Both players drop out of the 17.
- Ben Talty, Jaiyden Hunt and Delouise Hoeter are the others to drop out.