The All Stars is the fixture that brings two cultures together to showcase the greatest respective Indigenous athletes in Australia and New Zealand.
Ahead of the 2026 edition, Zero Tackle ranks the best clashes between these two cultures since its inception in 2019, based on score, atmosphere, teams, individual performances and the impact it's left on Rugby League.
7. 2024
Indigenous 22 - Maori 14
A wet night in Townsville resulted in a lacklustre crowd figure of 15,579. Both sides handled the Steeden poorly, with 28 errors combined.
Not much was to be remembered of this fixture, other than Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow had a classy individual performance from left centre for the Indigenous All-Stars, resulting in a 22-14 victory for them.