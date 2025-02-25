The Canberra Raiders' plan to secure a high-profile guest to blow the Viking horn at their historic NRL match in Las Vegas has hit a snag, with SMH reporting that UFC president Dana White has rejected the invitation.

The club is now scrambling for an alternative, with hopes of landing a U.S. sporting icon to take on the role.

White, a long-time Las Vegas power player, had been targeted as a candidate to add some American star power to the event.

His presence at the match would have aligned with the NRL's push to break into the U.S. market, but the controversial UFC boss confirmed he would not be attending.

White's snub is seen as somewhat of a setback not just for the Raiders but for the NRL's broader ambitions in the States.

Some sections of the league had hoped his involvement might have also convinced his close friend, former U.S. president Donald Trump, to make an appearance.

With White out of the picture, the likelihood of Trump turning up has diminished.

Logistical issues have also forced the club to construct a new Viking horn for the occasion.

Transporting the traditional horn from Australia proved too difficult, leading to an American firm building a 3.6-metre, 36-kilogram version at a cost of over $10,000.

With White off the table, the Raiders are now considering other celebrity options. Among those being targeted are Las Vegas Raiders head coach Pete Carroll and some of his players, as well as NFL icons Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski.

The club is also looking at members of the NHL's Vegas Golden Knights, who recently hosted the Raiders, Warriors and Panthers at one of their home games.