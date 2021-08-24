The run to the finals is on, and it's likely plenty of top sides will take cautious approaches with players being rested this week. That isn't the case at Manly though, where Des Hasler will ensure Tom Trbojevic returns.

Read on for all the early mail, with NRL teams for Round 24 to be named at 4pm (AEST) on Tuesday afternoon.

Newcastle Knights vs Gold Coast Titans

The Knights will lose David Klemmer to suspension, but get Tyson Frizell back from one of his own. That will likely see the other 16 players all survive after last week's tough win over Canterbury, although there will be a reshuffle. Sauaso Sue is likely to start at prop, Brodie Jones will return to the bench and Frizell will slot straight onto the edge.

Moeaki Fotuaika will return for the Titans. That should see Tino Fa'asuamaleaui move to lock and Sam McIntyre back to the bench. Kevin Proctor has a shoulder niggle though, so is likely to be the one to drop out of the side, with Beau Fermor to start in the second row. If Proctor is named, then either Sam Lisone or Jaimin Jolliffe could drop out. Toby Sexton missed out last week, but Justin Holbrook may opt for change after the horrid second half against Melbourne.

New Zealand Warriors vs Canberra Raiders

Matt Lodge will return from suspension for the Warriors, which should see Jamayne Taunoa-Brown push back to the bench. Jack Murchie is the likely one to drop out, but could hold his spot if Josh Curran fails to recover from a concussion.

There is plenty going on at the Raiders. Jarrod Croker, Iosia Soliola, Corey Horsburgh and Ryan James will all be available for selection, while Sam Williams is in doubt due to a head knock, and Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad could start at the back. Expect Soliola and James to gain bench spots, with Matt Frawley shuffling into the halves if Williams is out, and Dunamis Lui dropping out of the side. Croker could replace Matthew Timoko, while if Nicoll-Klokstad starts, Rapana would move to the wing and Harley Smith-Shields would likely drop out.

Sydney Roosters vs South Sydney Rabbitohs

Adam Keighran lasted just minutes against the St George Illawarra Dragons on Sunday before being taken off with a concussion. Nat Butcher could also be out, while Siosiua Taukeiaho looked to be struggling with a niggle at various points. The Roosters are so short on outside backs though, that if Keighran is out, Sitili Tupouniua would likely have to line up at centre.

With Butcher out, it could mean both Egan Butcher and Fletcher Baker start, with either Baker or Isaac Liu playing out of position in the second row. Brad Abbey is another option to play at centre however. Ben Marschke, Tuku Hau Tapuha and Naufahu Whyte are options for the bench.

Damien Cook is expected to miss out on Friday's clash with the tri-colours. It means Peter Mamouzelos will likely start at hooker, although Benji Marshall may also be preferred with Mamouzelos off the bench. Josh Mansour is also out with Jaxson Paulo and Taane Milne fighting for his wing spot. Keaon Kolomatangi is also out suspended, with Jaydn Su'A to join the side, and one of him or Jacob Host to start.

St George Illawarra Dragons vs North Queensland Cowboys

The Dragons have acquired Freddy Lussick on loan who will likely be parachuted straight into the starting side at hooker after Josh McGuire started there last week. It means McGuire will move back to lock, Tariq Sims into the second row, Billy Burns back to the bench and Daniel Alvaro or Jackson Ford likely out of the side. Kaide Ellis and Mikaele Ravalawa are both concerns for a shoulder problem and concussion respectively.

Lachlan Burr, Kyle Feldt, Murray Taulagi and Jason Taumalolo are all due back for the Cowboys. Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow is expected to stay at fullback, with Valentine Holmes on the wing. Feldt and Taulagi will replace Laitia Moceidreke and Daejarn Asi respectively. Mitchell Dunn is likely to drop back to the bench for Taumalolo, provided Todd Payten abandons his second row experiment, otherwise, Ben Condon will be the man to drop back to the bench. At any rate, Jeremiah Nanai is the man most likely to make way from the pine.

Cronulla Sharks vs Brisbane Broncos

The Sharks will be missing Ronaldo Mulitalo after he broke his jaw. Connor Tracey will either stay in the centres or shift to the wing, pending on what Cronulla do, with Will Chambers, Mawene Hiroti and Jonaiah Lualua the options to replace Mulitalo. It's likely Hiroti is the man though, given he has been in and around the squad recently. Aiden Tolman is also due back from suspension, and could simply remain on the bench as he did before his recent suspension, which would see Billy Magoulias drop out.

Tyson Gamble's season is over, so Anthony Milford will remain in the halves. The Broncos aren't expecting to have any forced changes, although Xavier Coates did pick up an elbow knock that he will need to overcome.

Melbourne Storm vs Parramatta Eels

Jahrome Hughes, Brandon Smith, Justin Olam and Dale Finucane are all due back for the Storm. The Storm have indicated they will rest players though, so it could simply be a case of slotting those four back into the side for another four, including Cameron Munster, Reimis Smith, Kenneath Bromwich and Jesse Bromwich, although we will only find that out when teams are confirmed. George Jennings is also likely to be unable to play, with Dean Ieremia set to be recalled.

Maika Sivo is out. Brad Arthur has confirmed the Eels will move Haze Dunster to the other side of the field to accommodate Blake Ferguson's return. Parramatta have also talked about resting players, although may wait until the Round 25 clash with the Penrith Panthers to pull the trigger.

Manly Sea Eagles vs Canterbury Bulldogs

Tom Trbojevic is desperate to return and will be joined by Brad Parker in the backline. Tevita Funa drops straight out with suspension, while Moses Suli will be the other to make way.

Ryan James and Corey Horsburgh leave the Bulldogs' team at the end of their loan deals. Luke Thompson is out with suspension for the remainder of the season too, while Corey Waddell is also out with a ban. Adam Elliott is also out, meaning there is plenty of changes for the blue and white.

Jack Hetherington and Ava Seumanufagai will likely start in place of Thompson and James, while the new second row combination is likely to be Joe Stimson and Matt Doorey. Chris Patolo is an almost certainty for the bench, with Ofahiki Ogden and Chris Smith the other two if they can recover from injuries, while Jake Averillo is also due back, meaning Lachlan Lewis or Kyle Flanagan could drop out.

Penrith Panthers vs Wests Tigers

James Fisher-Harris is back for the Panthers, which will see a straight swap with Matt Eisenhuth. Viliame Kikau could move back into the starting side for either Kurt Capewell or Liam Martin. Dylan Edwards will need to pass a concussion protocols to play, with Stephen Crichton to go to fullback if he is out and Charlie Staines to return on the wing. Tyrone May is also a chance of returning, which would push Mitch Kenny out of the side.

The Tigers could be without Adam Doueihi, although Michael Maguire has indicated he will be good to go. James Roberts, James Tamou, Jacob Liddle and Thomas Mikaele are all set to return, which should see Michael Chee-Kam, Stefano Utoikamanu and Jake Simpkin go back to the bench, with Mikaele to play from the pine. That'll mean all of Billy Walters Kelma Tuilagi, Tukimihia Simpkins and Tom Amone are set to drop out.